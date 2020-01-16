A civil war ahead for the Attack of the Giants: does chapter 125 create new scenarios?

Share it:

Several factions have always existed within the three walls that have enclosed humanity. The clash between two of these led to a coup that resulted in the death of Rod Reiss and the coronation of Historia as the new queen of the kingdom in the walls. In The attack of the Giants another guts fight seems to break out.

Already from several chapters of The Attack of the Giants the fight is no longer uniquely Eldia against Marley and the rest of the world, but there are several opinions from various factions within the new Eldian empire. These split several times over the course of the story, going from characters loyal to Zeke, to the so-called Jaegerists who follow Eren and those who remain loyal to the military command.

With the activation of Eren's power, the Jaegerists seem to have taken control of the situation, with Floch in command who has overthrew the power of the volunteers led by Yelena, shocked by Zeke's defeat. While Armin searches for a way to avoid at least having Falco killed and not feeding feuds among those who remain alive after the destruction brought by the colossal giants, Jean helplessly assists the killing of a volunteer.

Among the ranks of those who must submit is Onyankopon, still incredulous about the situation. Floch doesn't give them much choice, forcing them to live as servants or die. But the various souls of the Exploration Legion and the other warriors risk colliding creating a new civil war. Will Hajime Isayama continue in this direction with the Attack of the Giants or will he succeed in pacifying everyone before the destruction of the whole world? The Attack on Titan chapter 126 will be published on February 7 in Bessatsu Shonen Magazine.