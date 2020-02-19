A charming Sarada is the protagonist of the color page of chapter 43 of Boruto

Share it:

Slowly, and not without stumbling, Mikie Ikemoto's trait has finally started to progress and improve that long criticized character design. Fans, in fact, have finally started to appreciate the aesthetics of some characters, in particular the heroine of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, the aspiring hokage Sarada.

Sasuke's daughter has become the darling of fans, thanks to a charisma and an ambition as a true protagonist. In fact, without her, it would not have been possible put Boron in a tight spot in the last issue of the manga, thanks to a combined attack with Kawaki. But in this regard, have you already read the spoilers of chapter 43 of Boruto which reveal the outcome of the clash?

Unfortunately, the component of theKara organization he managed to get away despite the surprise combo, but it was enough to force him to retreat along with Naruto's container. In the output of the 43rd issue of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, sensei has also dedicated a splendid color page to the chapter, the same one you can admire at the bottom of the news. In the illustration in question, Sarada is portrayed with fashionable clothing, which gives her a grace and a not indifferent charm. The graphic representation has found extremely positive feedback among the fans, who have appreciated the particular outfit.

And you, instead, what do you think of the color cover, do you like it? Tell us your opinion about it in the space provided below.