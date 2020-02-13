a charming and emotional anime about finding your place in the world

Share it:

Just a few weeks ago I arrived at the Spanish cinemas 'Children of the sea', an anime that could already be seen at the last Sitges Festival, and now it is the turn of another film shown at the Catalan event, where it also won the prize to the best animated movie. I mean ‘Love is in the water’, the new feature film of Masaaki Yuasa, responsible for titles like ‘Mind Game’ or ‘Lu Over the Wall’.

In Selecta Vision they have been very intelligent postponing their arrival to the halls until February 14, since ‘Love is in the water’ It tells the romance between a girl who loves the sea and a fireman. You could almost talk about love at first sight, but the key is how the story is handled, since it does not take long to get a turn that changes everything and that is what allows the film to be special.

Simple and natural

During his first minutes ‘Love is in the water’ he bases his interest on the charm he knows how to give his two protagonists. They could have been perfectly cloying and tiring, but the script of Reiko Yoshida He knows how to handle it naturally, influencing both the birth of his relationship and the mutual support to move forward in life to fulfill your dreams.

That last point is treated with an enviable naturalness, allowing one to really get to connect with his story, but what the movie is looking for goes beyond a well told love story with characters that one can come to believe beyond the illusion created by the seventh art.

The way to deal with the loss ends up going to the front line of the movie and ‘Love is in the water’ knows how to introduce a fantastic element to keep your side more endearing while opening a world full of possibilities. There the animation gains strength, already very effective in the first minutes despite its remarkable simplicity, and works as a perfect complement to what Yuasa and Yoshida tell us.

The need to move on

In addition, if in the first phase it had been known to avoid the cursilería with master hand, in this new phase of the film the increase of the dramatic load is handled with unusual ease. After all, ‘Love is in the air’ speaks at all times about the need to get on the wave and continue on your way, either alone or accompanied, but it is precisely at the intermediate point when it shines brighter.

Not only does he play wonderfully with the use of a catchy theme song as a conductive thread, but he calmly develops the way to deal with the loss and how it may seem impossible to let it go. It is when acceptance is approaching when ‘Love is in the water’ is less inspired, since broadens the spectrum of plots giving more weight to quite secondary characters until then.

Doing that, ‘Love is in the water’ gets clarify the message it conveys not only about fighting for your dreams, but simply to get to find what makes you feel fulfilled, but it also introduces some plot in which it does not exhibit the same strength, thus diluting in part the interest of the proposal. It never falls apart and there are still very inspired moments, but a small downturn is perceived when it comes to closing something so well posed until then.

In short

'Love is in the water' may not be the new romantic cut anime that will make a sensation, since miracles such as 'Your Name' only happen very occasionally, but it is a very valuable proposal, especially during his first two thirds, with close characters, a close and well-posed story that handles the comic with the dramatic quite well. Recommendable.