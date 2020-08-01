Share it:

Fans who continue to hope for a return of Daredevil after the cancellation have not forgotten the main villain of the series, and even paid tribute to Vincent D Onofrio on his birthday: but the actor would you be willing to reprise the role of the fearsome Wilson Fisk?

A truly ruthless character, who would make any actor run away, yet D'Onofrio returns to reaffirm a certain affinity with Kingpin during an interview for ComicBook: " I feel very close to that character. I have to say, he is a character that I feel mine, if only because I played him for three seasons and I was in close contact with him ".

Perhaps to ward off misunderstandings and avoid comparing his personality to that of a brutal unscrupulous boss, he added: "I feel close to him only for nostalgia and I connected to that character through my acting performance. So I guess if I was offered the opportunity to interpret it again, I would evaluate carefully the proposal".

D'Onofrio was definitely one of the strong points of the first seasons of Dare devil, and it was able to perfectly characterize Kingpin, so his words could please many fans, orphans of a fourth season for some time now. What do you think? Would you like to see him in the part?

However, his enthusiasm could displease someone: Big Show would like to become Kingpin in the future. Surely the wrestler would be able to make very realistic deadly moves.