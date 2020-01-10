A challenging Kyrgios responds to a question about Nadal: "It's the stupidest thing I heard"

The Australian tennis player Nick Kyrgios He shows his rebellious side again. This time it was in the press room, not on the tennis court, and he did it to answer a journalist when asked about Rafael Nadal.

Australia was victorious against Great Britain (2-1) in the quarterfinals of the ATP Cup. A result that was possible thanks to the doubles match formed by Kyrgios and Alex de Miñaur.

At the end of the game, the players went through a press conference and there Kyrgios released his answer more edge to one of the journalists They were present. The Australian was the protagonist on the track and in the press room.

They asked if Alex de Miñaur could win a world number 1 as Rafael Nadal in a possible semifinal this Saturday against Spain. Kyrgios did not doubt the answer for a second and was blunt at the disbelief of the room: “Obviously. It's the stupidest question I've ever heard"

Seconds later, they asked the same question to teammate Lleyton Hewitt. In this case, he was calmer and responded without going out of tune: "Rafa is number one and in all the games you play against him, you are the aspirant," Hewitt said ensuring that everyone knows "Rafa's game and intensity".

Kyrgios and Rafa Nadal is not the first time they face on the track and "Sparks jump". In one of the last meetings, the Spaniard took a blow to the head without coming to mind what the Manacori asked for “respect” not only for him, also towards the public and towards tennis.