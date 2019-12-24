 A casting call could confirm old rumor about Shang-Chi's plot

Share it:

A new casting call for the movie “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” It would come to confirm one of the last rumors that sounded about the film months ago, giving us new clues – or almost gutting – about the plot of the film, something that we do not know much at the moment that will be about Asian hero and villain Mandarin.

Insider Charles Murphy brings us this call in which he would be looking for several small supporting roles, being one of them of a character that "announces fights in the ring." So said to be a minor thing, but as we say fits with a leak that there were months where it was revealed that Shang-Chi would participate in a clandestine fighting tournament.

This rumor appeared on Reddit and was shortly after deleted, revealing that the hero would participate in the tournament for (SPOILER: select the text to see it) win the favor of Mandarin, then betray him (FIN SPOILER). In that tournament it is where he would face a great variety of villains, for those who were already looking for actors.

The complete information that was said in Reddit we leave it below. Generally we do not usually bring Reddit information as you know, but in that case it seems that we should look at this information with some attention, at least as possible rumor. Of course, it's time to warn of possible spoilers, because in case the information is true, we gut the movie.

An alien spaceship landed in China hundreds of years ago. The ship was driven by the Ten Rings, magical relics that all serve a different purpose. The rings were looted by a secret society known as the Avatars, which is run by a martial arts sage called simply the Ancestor. The Ancestor used the rings and used them to become an expert fighter. The Mandarin grew up listening to the history of the Ancestor and was fascinated by it, even though everyone else believed it was just a myth. He began to idolize the Ancestor and dedicated his life to finding the rings. This inspired him to form his own mafia, which is the Ten Rings band. Basically, the objective of the band is to look for the rings all over the world. He adopted his niece, Fah Lo Suee (Awkwafina) and taught him martial arts. After years of research, he discovers that the legend of the ten rings is real, and that the Ancestor is dying. When the Ancestor dies, the Avatars will hold a secret tournament / kung fu test in which the winner will receive the rings. The Mandarin is too old to compete, and he doesn't want to risk Fah Lo Suee's life. That's where Shang-Chi comes in. Shang is a poor street boy who meets Mandarin after starting dating Fah. Mandarin likes Shang and starts training him as his apprentice. His first task, as an act of initiation of the band, is to kill Trevor (Ben Kingsley in 'Iron Man 3') for impersonating the Mandarin. People speculated that they would be related, but it will be rather a dynamic to Walter White / Jesse Pinkman (of ‘Breaking Bad’). When the tournament begins, Nandarin will send Shang to win and get the rings for him. That will be the essence of the movie. I know that defeating Fin Fang Foom will be an obstacle. Leiko Wu and Clive Reston will be in the movie as SHIELD agents who are investigating the Ten Rings band. Shang-Chi will obviously betray the Mandarin and become a hero in the course of the movie. He will have the ability to create multiple duplicates of himself. It will be a situation like of ‘Orphan Black’, where each clone of itself has its own personality. So the fights will obviously be crazy. Marvel is choosing Shang's enemies in the tournament, and one of them will be a character named Chao.

