A brilliant cosplay blends Demon Slayer and The Promised Neverland

With the closure of successful series such as Naruto and Bleach, Weekly Shonen Jump struggled a bit to find others that could replace them. Over the years, however, two series have imposed themselves on the magazine Demon Slayer and The Promised Neverland. Let's take a look at this cosplay that blends the two series.

The cosplayer cholkage shows us what the protagonist of The Promised Neverland would look like, Emma, as a demon hunter from the Demon Slayer universe. In the photo that you can see at the bottom of the news, the girl wears the classic hunter's dress and holds a katana that, on the blade, has engraved the words "Forge a new promise ". The cosplay is very well kept and really the idea that Emma has ended up in the world of Tanjiro Kamado. The two young protagonists have a lot in common, as they face ravenous creatures eating men in a very violent and hard world. Both, then, are characterized by an unwavering strength of mind that pushes them to overcome adversity. In this our special on the best souls of 2019 we also include these two series to demonstrate that they are products of great value.

As you know, the manga of Koyoharu Gotouge it is breaking the Japanese sales charts, even occupying the entire top 20 weekly. Recently, Tanjiro's voice actor also won the 14th Seiyu Award.