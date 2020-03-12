A breathtaking return for ONE PIECE: first spoilers and images for chapter 974

Share it:

ONE PIECE's past has kept us company for many chapters, for almost the whole of Act three of Wanokuni. In the last few weeks, after a sudden stop by Eiichiro Oda, we have witnessed what seemed to be the concluding act of the mini narrative arc with the Kozuki family at the center of events.

From chapter 974 of ONE PIECE however we return to the present and the first spoilers and images extracted from the history of this week promise sparks. It starts first of all from the usual mini-adventure, still dedicated to Capone Bege and his crew. Chiffon is still a prisoner on Dressrosa but the marines are defeated by Gotti who saves his captain's wife.

Start then ONE PIECE 974 entitled "Towards Onigashima!" which is already a prelude to a trip to the island of Kaido. The small lifeboat found by Inuarashi carries some of the nine red scabbards on board but, in the middle of the crossing, Kanjuro reveals that he is Orochi's spy. Kinemon, Inuarashi, Raizo, Ashura Douji and Kawamatsu are stunned.

From the waves and mists in front of them emerge three huge vessels carrying Kaido's figurehead: a skull with horns. It therefore seems to be the end for the group with Kinemon who in a vindictive impetus attacks Kanjuro and cuts him with his sword. However, that of Kanjuro was only a manifestation of his Devil Fruit. The real Kanjuro is in fact still on the shore.

But all is not lost for the protagonists of ONE PIECE because at the end shows a fire trio composed of Luffy, Law and Kidd. At the bottom you can see some of the images taken from the chapter, the crews are about to land in Onigashima and begin the battle that will mark the history of the world.