A Brazilian soccer player accused Maxi López of racism

Marcelo Benevenuto accused Maxi López of being a racist

As soccer is detained in most of the planet as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, several soccer players agree to conduct interviews in a more relaxed way and to tell things that at the time they did not dare to say. This is the case of Marcelo Benevenuto, central marker of Botafogo.

The Brazilian defender accused Maxi López of racism, during a classic against Vasco Da Gama for the Rio Cup in 2019. According to the central marker, the Argentine striker repeatedly shouted "Black shit".

“I took a deep breath to avoid being expelled. If I could have played him again I don't know what would have happened. I marked him the whole game, we pushed each other in the area, he pushed me a few times but then, started telling me he was a fucking nigger”, Revealed the 24-year-old athlete in dialogue with the account of Youtube Canal do TF, Tudo sobre o Glorioso.

Maxi López, current forward of the Crotone of Italy, was at Vasco da Gama between 2018 and 2019 (@officialmaxilopez)

Continuing with his story, the man from Botafogo maintained that the current head of the Crotone of Italy (he plays in Serie B) "He was the stupidest player I ever played against. I breathed deeply many times. " And then, he added: “I didn't do anything to him in the match and I didn't talk about this with anyone. And I controlled the whole game, but when I got home, I sat down and thought: ‘If we play against Vasco again, I will be sent off. "

It is worth noting that this is not the first time that Maxi López has been accused of racism throughout his career. It was in 2009, when he defended the Gremio de Porto Alegre jersey in a Copa Libertadores semifinal match against Cruzeiro (those from Belo Horizonte advanced to the final, where they lost to Estudiantes by Alejandro Sabella).

The former Milan and Barcelona was delayed at a police station. Elicarlos stated that the scorer said "cute" in a discussion on the field.

