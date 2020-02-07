A Boruto animator will break your heart with this Iron Man illustration

Share it:

If you came out with your heart literally broken by the latest film linked to the Avengers, then you will surely be ready to face the latest illustration of a famous animator of the animated adaptation of the sequel to the masterpiece of Masashi Kishimoto, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations.

The end of the Tony Starks epic did not leave the Avengers fans indifferent, forced to accept the departure of one of the most iconic heroes of the whole Marvel Cinematic Universe. Not surprisingly, Avengers: Endgame is among the best-selling films in the world, a film capable of bringing together millions of fans of cinemas around the globe.

The feature film also managed to break through the heart of Cheng Xi Huang, well-known animator of Naruto Shippuden and Boruto: Naruto Next Generations. In fact, recently the artist has dedicated a sketch precisely to the harrowing fate of the hero, represented in the exact moment of his death. In addition to the hundreds of expressions of appreciation, the drawing was accompanied by numerous tear-jerking comments because of the chosen subject. And how to blame him.

In any case, we have proposed the sketch in question at the bottom of the news, to join together in this brief moment of nostalgic suffering. And you, on the other hand, what do you think of this artistic representation by Huang, do you like it or it has broken your heart again? Let us know with a comment below.