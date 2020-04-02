A Bleach animator shared a new themed sketch dedicated to the coronavirus

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

There is little to go around, there is no doubt that in recent months the coronavirus has become the most compelling reason for discussion in the eyes of the whole world, with its spread that has forced countless countries to take drastic measures to try to contain the risk of contagion.

There are in fact many events – relating to every possible and imaginable theme – that have been postponed or canceled, and on TV all over the world the information guidelines continuously bounce to decrease the risk of contagion. We now know them all by heart and the most important one could only be that of washing our hands very often, fortunately already a common practice for many.

With the crisis still in full swing, many animators and designers have joined the various awareness campaigns and, among these, Masashi Kudo, animator of the Bleach epic, has also appeared, who has created a small themed sketch starring Masashi Kudo, one of the main characters of the production. Going into more detail, the image – which you can view in depth at the news – shows the girl intent on washing her hands scrupulously, a great way to set a good example.

Before saying goodbye, we remind you that just recently an interesting comparison has been put on display between various images through which it is possible to see how the character design of Bleach's characters has changed over the years.