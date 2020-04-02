Entertainment

A Bleach animator shared a new themed sketch dedicated to the coronavirus

April 2, 2020
Add Comment
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Share it:

There is little to go around, there is no doubt that in recent months the coronavirus has become the most compelling reason for discussion in the eyes of the whole world, with its spread that has forced countless countries to take drastic measures to try to contain the risk of contagion.

There are in fact many events – relating to every possible and imaginable theme – that have been postponed or canceled, and on TV all over the world the information guidelines continuously bounce to decrease the risk of contagion. We now know them all by heart and the most important one could only be that of washing our hands very often, fortunately already a common practice for many.

With the crisis still in full swing, many animators and designers have joined the various awareness campaigns and, among these, Masashi Kudo, animator of the Bleach epic, has also appeared, who has created a small themed sketch starring Masashi Kudo, one of the main characters of the production. Going into more detail, the image – which you can view in depth at the news – shows the girl intent on washing her hands scrupulously, a great way to set a good example.

READ:  A fan creates the first teaser for The Last of Us series on HBO

Before saying goodbye, we remind you that just recently an interesting comparison has been put on display between various images through which it is possible to see how the character design of Bleach's characters has changed over the years.

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to lisadurantks @ gmail.com
. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.