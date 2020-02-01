A Black Clover character is the protagonist of this disturbing cosplay

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Over the years the success of Black Clover has increased more and more, so the large number of cosplay and fan art on the internet dedicated to characters created by Yuki Tabata. This time, however, the subject is a very particular individual.

We are talking about the Demon responsible for the struggles between the various Knights protagonists of the animated series, forced to fight each other because of the machinations of the infernal being. Find the image of the disturbing cosplay at the bottom of the news, the artist is Jody Steel, present on Instagram as @artistjodysteel, who wanted to try the difficult task of recreating the terrible features of the monster appeared briefly in the episodes of the anime focused on Astra and the others.

Fans appreciated the photo, which received over 8,000 likes, in the comments someone asks the cosplayer to continue with the demonic looks by offering her a cosplay of Nezuko by Demon Slayers, a subject that became very famous following the airing of the anime of the same name and that we are sure will be among the next works of Jody Steel.

If you are looking for other cosplay dedicated to the series, we recommend the one depicting the protagonist of Black Clover, a work published by Panini Comics and arrived at volume number 20.