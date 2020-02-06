A Black Clover character comes back to life: revelation in the post credits scene

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

In over two years of episodes, Black Clover has included a large number of characters in its history. Asta and her friends faced some of these and made friends with others, but not all of them managed to arrive safely at the conclusion of the battle against the elves. But from the ashes of Clover's reign a dead man returns by surprise.

Everyone will remember the defeat of Julius Novachrono, Emperor of Magic of the kingdom of Clover who perished in the clash with Licht in an attempt to save the capital. That event kicked off a string of fights between reincarnated elves and humans, but the phase of war between the two peoples ended recently in the Black Clover anime.

Episode 120 begins to lay some groundwork for the future as the protagonists try to rebuild the kingdom from the shards, a difficult task now that they no longer have a guide. But in the final scene Yami and Vangeance they find themselves in front of Julius Novachrono, where his corpse should have been.

The previous Emperor of Magic appears before the two in a rejuvenated version, with longer hair and a less time-hardened look. He also has the same clothes he had at the moment of his alleged death, smiling at his two captains without saying anything. The Julius's power is related to time, but was it only this that allowed the Emperor to stage a fake death or to come back to life against all odds?