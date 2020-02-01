Entertainment

A beloved Pokemon will make an appearance in the new anime of the series!

February 1, 2020
Maria Rivera
The new anime gods Pokemon he is taking the two young protagonists, Ash and the newcomer Go, around the world to discover new creatures to be captured and trained. The preview of episode eleven introduces an old acquaintance much loved by fans.

We are talking about Gengar the famous Ghost / Poison type Pokemon, one of the most loved by fans of Gamefreak and one of the most recognizable thanks to his perfidious (but nice) grin. In the preview, which you find in a video at the bottom of this news, we see Ash and Go confronting a rather violent Gengar that could make his capture difficult, so much so that Go tries to catch him by throwing him numerous Pokeball that the Pokemon seems to dodge with agility. The episode, according to the synopsis translated by Twitter user Arkeus88, will focus not only on Gengar, but also on the very young daughter of Professor Sakuragi, Koharu and his trusted Yamper. The girl does not seem to have a particular interest in capturing Pokemon nor for battles in general. Who knows, during the episode, she won't be able to change her attitude and capture Gengar herself. We will see how the matter develops when the episode is available.

In the meantime, after years of waiting, Ash managed to catch a Dragonite to the delight of fans who have been waiting for this moment for quite some time. Also you can take a look at the news on the new animated Pokemon movie that will be released in Japan in July 2020.

