Entertainment

A beautiful Fubuki shines in the new One-Punch Man themed cosplay

March 26, 2020
Add Comment
Maria Rivera
1 Min Read
Share it:

For some time now he has entered the park of characters of One-Punch Man the beautiful Fubuki. Sister of the most famous Tatsumaki, S-rank heroine, Fubuki has a large group of supporters and often poses for magazines thanks to her attractiveness.

In most of his appearances in the One-Punch Man manga and anime, Fubuki showed up in a long black dress with a slit in the leg, stockings and a rather conspicuous necklace that reaches up to the breast. Green hair at shoulder height and a prosperous breast crown the picture. And it is this version of Fubuki that decided to stage the cosplayer Mangoecos.

As you can see at the bottom, Fubuki really came to life with every kind of detail, with the cosplay dress enriched by the white fur coat worn on the shoulders. This Fubuki was also portrayed with a highly respected setting that further enhances the class of the hero of One-Punch Man. What do you think of this One-Punch Man themed cosplay?

READ:  Lucía Bosé dies at 89 years of age

The latest chapters of the One-Punch Man manga have reviewed Fubuki at work, while the author Yusuke Murata also dedicates drawings on Twitter to her and to her sister Tatsumaki.

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to lisadurantks @ gmail.com
. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.