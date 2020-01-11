a beautiful extravagance weighed down by its excesses

Share it:

Robert Eggers a name has been made in the independent film scene when ‘The Witch’ (The Witch, 2015), a extraordinary horror movie set in pre-colonial America, it managed to create a trend in Sundance in which every year a gender tape outside the studios became a sleeper of public later. ‘El faro’ (The Lighthouse, 2019) is his new work, which maintains many of the director’s obsessions but that He opts for eccentricity.

The principal is known for his determination to reflect the era in which his works are set practically obsessive-compulsive while trying to break with conventions of the genre, and this time he has tried to recreate the maritime language of the late nineteenth century and the day-to-day life of two guardians of a lighthouse on an island off the coast of New England. The location, costumes and the studio behind is almost documentary and an achievement in itself.

THE TEXT HAS SPOILERS ON THE FRAME

Dazzling tenebrist aesthetics

Further, the visual aspect of the movie is splendid. The use of white and staging has a predilection for the beauty of contrasts and inside houses some collection of planes that can be recreated as small works of art In solitary. This retro style and the use of orthochromatic filters has earned him comparisons with Dreyer and the cinema of German expressionism that, although it makes certain sense in the aesthetic, since sometimes – mainly dream scenes – plays to imitate it, the analogy is not very precise.

Eggers He develops a narration very focused on the dramaturgy and incorporates the realism of his research within a tenebrist aesthetic matrix, which is very different from the intentions of Dreyer or Murnau, whose visual language prints a sequential logic alive, without the need for the text in ‘The lighthouse’Ends up becoming the protagonist of all the scenes shared by the two characters. This becomes the great paradox of the tape, the repetition of words and a empty dialog overload.

Another key element is the inclusion of mythological motives and constant symbolism influenced by the work of artists such as Jean Delville, Sasha Schneider or Arnold Böcklin, whose works are recreated, in some cases, almost literally while others influence the beings that appear. There are also references to Poe, not so much to the one in the story ‘The lighthouse’But as a rereading of‘The Tell-Tale Heart’In part of the film, although the writer’s motive ends up joining the rest of the Culinary evocations in Ristra that happen in the work.

The fantastic, beautiful and elusive

The story of the two fareros (Willem Dafoe and Robert Pattinson) in a four-week shift on a remote island it ends up becoming a work of author, which results fascinating and irritating to the same extent. Formal brilliance ends up serving as a script tool, let's say it, full of filthy pits that fight against ominous prints in square format and some sublime hallucinogenic segments – although most of them are intuited in the trailers – they end up being seen as capsules isolated inside another film.

There is a mystical will, to include elements of superstition, of a fantastic heir of Hogdson -Not that much Lovecraft, no matter how many tentacles they appear – that collides with the realistic aspect, so that there is a so clear separation from what is delirium and what is real that at no time leaves the possibility that the imagination of the lizard who dreams of mermaids and krakens – or who sees them as a result of drinking kerosene – leaves the door open at the hand of the enigmatic or supernatural which invokes has influence on the facts of the film.

Is escape from the fantastic, is opposite to the approach of the same structure in ‘The witch’, Where there were many things not necessarily linked to the fact of giving or not fear embracing his status as a fable. Eliminating this factor, it seems that it is intended to use the imagery for free, more for the need to use a background of mythological beings by the fact of using them that because they have a real role in the movie.

Sublime but forced baroque

On the other hand, the pictorial style of the film It is evident when the characters begin to enter a series of static planes. In one of them, Robert Pattinson and Willem Dafoe They look at the horizon in front of the camera, making clear the intentions of the film. There is a pose, an artificiality that looks directly at the viewer. Further on there are a series of plans of both with jerseys that seem taken from a fashion catalog for modernetes, style of Wes Anderson, more than a search for realism and dirt, there is something that does not work.

These small details give way to a progressive succession of moments that tear the claustrophobic and mysterious atmosphere to give way to situations that seem to seek a reaction from the viewer at all costs. For example, when he has just seen the mermaid for the second time, Ephraim walks like in a film of Buster Keaton, as if it were a silent film parody which is honoring, adding a trace of humor slapstick in a sequence carefully constructed until that moment.

Soon the dialogues are affected by a urgency to impact with tone breaks constants like the exchange of “what what what"Between both actors or Ephraim's phrase about his desperation to eat red meat"if i had a steak … i would fuck it”, As a childish way of relating two“ male ”customs. Thomas's commented speech of “does not improve muchHark Newt, Hark”, Invoking marine beings in strings, creating a self-conscious and self-complaining cartoon of the sea lion of ‘The Simpsons’.

Recital of excess

And, although the performances of Robert Pattinson and Willem Dafoe they are hardworking and willful, in the exaggerated intention of the director you are they end up being false. There is not a single hint of the intention of that grotesque look of the archetypes within which, on the other hand, it is a thorough description of the environment and the time. Sometimes gives the impression of attending a joke of friends It does not work out of that microcosm of disoriented excess.

Pattinson is simply histrionic. Wrinkling his nose like a cartoon when he stalks Dafoe with the camera recreating, sucking rainwater hysterically to materialize that he has gone mad, finishing off with an excessive cry when ejaculating in an abject masturbation scene, making the monkey when they drink a concoction, to emphasize that they are disgusted. It's like watching a child desperately looking for attention from his parents.

All these moments collide with exhibition of a classic, timeless story of men going crazy Against a background of legends, which opt for an attempt to read toxic masculinity from stereotypes of the world of the sea. However, the subtext ends up being so awkward that it seems ‘The lighthouse’Has been shot with the idea of ​​departure indicated in the heading of each page of the script.

Anal Expressionism

The repetition and insistence on the same ends up drifting at some times when notes of homoeroticism are interspersed, so manic that any glimpse of depth in the director's intentions are blunt. According to himself, in different interviews, he says that “nothing good can happen with two men locked in a giant phallus", With which seal the apricot symbolism with which the work really works. To such an extent that it suggests that flatulence is a symbol of power.

Only in the first five minutes, the sound of a stream of urine is followed by a fart of Willem Dafoe. It goes whistling. Stop, project a windiness again while whistling. Every time they are in the room there is a fart. We also have a chain of piss in a floating potty with a vomit. Child Eschatology, of poop "comedy", ass, fart, pee, even with a repeat of windshield gag of ‘The Great Lebowski’ (The Big Lebowski, 1998) with urinals full of excrement, followed by a stifled scream, typical of Will ferrell.

These outbursts are opposed to arbitrary symbologies that extend into a barking power relationship with the introduction of Prometheus myth —That makes sense foreign to the fault substrate Pattinson's character—, circling around a light that is treated like a woman, to exacerbate the component of men fighting for femininity, which at the same time means the power of one over the other, leaving open, of course, the possibility that there is a story of personality split.

A visual prodigy … disappointing

An end with the light absorbing Ephraim, traced from ‘The deadly kiss’(Kiss Me Deadly, 1955), closes the study of Icarus towards the sun and eternal torture, opening possibilities of debate that were not on the table in previous moments. Of course, you can argue and consider why there are open roads, but the game that leads there does not worry so much about opening any of them. It is rather a logical conclusion, after a deceptive rifirrafe in which Dafoe imitates Jack Torrance To end up underground.

You can't deny ‘The lighthouse’His millimeter recreation work, and his realistic obsession, which collides fully with his will to create a chimeric fabric in which conjugate testosterone with folklore, a syntax based on the alliteration of referents in the face of reflection, a certain formal elegance with the gross rudeness, which forget along the way direct the viewer's interest in the conflicts that it raises, without any conviction, with more audacity in hollow provocation than in narration.

In its best moments, Eggers manages to unite a good string of book prints, but replaces the subcutaneous horror of ‘The witch ’For a conglomerate of repetitive sounds of sirens or machine noises constantly humming the viewer in an atmosphere of stridency. ‘The lighthouse’Is a beautiful visual invoice prodigy that takes certain risks, but it is also sufficiently imposing and crude to consider that there are certain lack of inspiration, compensated for attempts to epatar Something simple and petulant.