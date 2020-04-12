A beautiful Dragon Ball Super themed statue from over € 400 has been unveiled

Share it:

When we talk about productions that in the field of anime and manga represent real milestones, it is impossible not to think about that Dragon Ball that for decades has inflamed – and is still inflaming – the hearts of millions and millions of fans scattered in every corner of the globe.

Between video games, manga, anime, films, gadgets and whoever has more, the franchise has quickly become one of the most popular and appreciated in the industry, an undisputed success that has obviously led countless companies to try to capitalize on the best all bringing to light high quality products designed to conquer the most avid collectors from the first glance.

This time, however, to have bewitched readers and spectators we find the guys from two different companies, namely Xceed and Ofubito, who have collaborated to bring to light a new and beautiful Dragon Ball Super themed statue that will delight many users. As viewable through the images at the bottom of the news, in fact, the work is characterized by an attention to detail that has the obsessive, with our three Super Saiyans intent on giving them for good reason. The product is also characterized by truly generous dimensions, that is 58x38x75cm, and also by a price that is anything but cheap, or 456 € without considering shipping costs. According to what was revealed, the statue will be released in August 2020 and the pre-orders will be officially opened very soon, although a specific date has not yet been announced.

