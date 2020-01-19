A beautiful collectible statue of Nezuko by Demon Slayer available at preorder

Share it:

If you are a fan of Demon Slayer you cannot fail to appreciate the sweet character of Tanjiro's sister, Nezuko Kamado. A beautiful collectible statue of the character is available for preorder, let's have a look!

The collectible statue, which you find at the bottom of the news, is 15 cm high, 16 cm wide and 14 cm long. The price is around 82 euros and there are only 388 units worldwide. The exit of the statue should be around April. If you intend to buy it, the preorder is already available. The statue takes Nezuko in the running girl form, one of the most tender, but also tragic moments of the Demon Slayer-Kimetsu no Yaiba series. If you remember, the scene took place when the girl was chased by Shinobu Kocho the Insect Pillar and demon hunter (here you can find a beautiful cosplay dedicated to Shinobu and Mitsuri the Pillar of love) arrived on Mount Natagumo together with Giyu Tomioka, the Water Pillar. The scene quickly became popular thanks to some memes (which diminish the moment a little, depriving it of pathos a little).

Demon Slayer's work is still experiencing a period of enormous success that surprised everyone. The volumes of the manga of Kimetsu no Yaiba are selling very well also thanks to the support of the beautiful anime made by Ufotable.