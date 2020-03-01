A beautiful artwork by Nezuko from Yoshitoshi ABe's Demon Slayer

Share it:

Nezuko Kamado is one of the most beloved characters in the hugely popular Demon Slayer series: Kimetsu no Yaiba. The last tribute to his character that we are going to offer you comes from the Japanese artist Yoshitoshi ABe, character design of the anime Serial Experiments Lain.

The author used his Twitter profile to share Nezuko's beautiful design, as you can see at the bottom of the news. The girl is represented with the classic gag which she must unfortunately wear due to her unhappy condition and which is the centerpiece of the series. In fact, it is precisely to try to save his sister from a horrendous life Tanjiro Kamado has embarked on his hunt without quarter to the person in charge of the transformation of Nezuko, or the terrible demon Muzan Kibutsuji. ABe's drawing, however, does not show us a compliant version of the girl, but on the contrary he managed to convey the grit that the girl often manifests in the series when she finds herself assisting her brother in the bloody fights that see him as protagonist. Nezuko's gaze is defiant, with his hand ready to attack.

The anime of Demon Slayer is having, as you well know, a huge success. Over 35 million Japanese fans have seen the first series of Demon Slayer, a figure that is incredible if you think that the series was little known a little while ago. Kadokawa also revealed that Demon Slayer is the most popular anime in a recent chart that sees the series soar on works such as The attack of the Giants.