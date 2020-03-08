A Barça in quarantine – AS.com

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Despite the obvious alarm symptoms that Barcelona gives off, Setién's team temporarily regained the lead on Saturday after defeating Real Sociedad in an agonized match that was decided by a penalty decreed by the VAR. Likewise, the Blaugrana team receives Naples within ten days in the Champions League after drawing one in the first leg played in San Paolo. If he wins that match he will be in the Champions Quarters.

So, Barcelona lives two realities. On the one hand, with the classification in hand, the team aspires to everything. But on the other hand, the feelings that it gives off are those of a quarantined, weak and regression team that any fan can knock out the day less thought.

The Camp Nou is still a fort where 40 of the 42 points played in LaLiga have been won, but the nerves in the stadium are still in full swing. In the last three games the team has been whistled at one time or another and in the last two games the box has taken a good ration of handkerchiefs. Criticism of the board contrasts with the support of the corporate animation tier to the task of the coach and his assistant, who has been the eye of the hurricane of the latest weekly controversy that the club offers promptly with Swiss clock accuracy.

So despite getting up, not even on the scoreboard, of the Bernabéu varapalo, where Barça was unable to give LaLiga a half thrust, the sensations are contrasted in Barcelona.

In the face of criticism, the team is getting involved. The staff shrinks, they have stopped doing the few things that were done well, the scoring production has dropped substantially and each game is a birth. However, from inside Setién is confident and satisfied and blames the problems to take the games forward to a combination of lack of success in the auction and the great entity of the rivals in front.

For now, to bars and ravines, Barcelona has bought another week of time with Saturday's win against Real. A clean week is presented before facing a determining phase of the competition. The visit to a Mallorca that is played the previous category to play the pass to the Champions Quarters against Naples. Two parties in theory within reach of this Barça in quarantine. But with the sick it is already known, any air current can make them worse.