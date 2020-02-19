A bad name ', season 2 of the HBO series offers a considerable adaptation of the Elena Ferrante saga

Share it:

"Whatever you do, I will do it too." Lapidary phrase where they exist. The series of novels of ' The great friend ' ('L'amica geniale') , written by Elena Ferrante, is full of kamikazes expressions, malicious and in several inexplicable occasions, until Lila and Lenù are in charge of spinning them.

This happens mostly in ' A bad name ' , the second book in the saga that now adapts HBO after making a first season about these two girls born in the misery of post-war Naples, and in which the paths of the protagonists are intertwined and blur more than ever compared to the rest of the publications that make up the series.

The story is as follows: Elena Greco and Raffaella Cerullo, better known as Lina and Lenù, meet in elementary school, where they establish a strange relationship of friendship and invent a territory sometimes dark but that supposes for them a point of light, of escape, with which to escape from the neighborhood. So far so good, except that the invention does not last long …

While Lenù continues to study, Lina marries Stefano Caracci, son of who was the chief of the town and who kneads the prosperous businesses of the town. The disconcerting link that unites friends is the common thread of a story full of common places for those who have read the books of Ferrante and also, to a lesser extent, for those who do not, because 'The great friend' has that intimate power.

The second season of 'The great friend' goes back to the wedding of Lina and Stefano, the event that closed the first installment of this adaptation to the small screen of the works of Elena Ferrante. Without a doubt, 'A bad name' is the delivery of the saga that presents greater challenges when it comes to audio-visual counting, because it contains some of the episodes difficult to read (and to watch) and the way in which the enigmatic relationship is evolved that occurs between the protagonists.

After watching the first two chapters of the new episodes, it can be said that this season start off right, although there are scenes in which Ferrante's literary mastery in narrating the conflicts of the two friends is lost when portray what the text of the book pursues too literally.

If there is something that manages to do perfectly with this Ferrante saga, whose real identity is unknown, it is a literature as real as life itself, something that is also evident in the series. Places in which it seems that we have already been and characters so vivid that they actually flood the scenarios of fiction, that at this point in the story they have opened to the modernity of the inventions of the time that can be allowed by those who have money and to the majesty of the new cities driven by the usurers of the place.

While in the first season practically only the neighborhood and its injustices were shown, now within the series it is also explored, while still investigating the origins, a more effective path with plans of a style that was not seen in the first installment. Plans dedicated to show the new, the prosperity that grows in the world of Lila outside the neighborhood, but in which the violence that annihilates all efforts of the friends does not cease.

In this sense, there are parts of the novel of 'A bad name' that gain strength with the image and impact directly to the viewer with all the aggressiveness they contain. The direction in these scenes shines especially to expose, as if a hook to the public were, the grotesque reality that the protagonists live, especially Lila, the shoemaker's daughter.

There is a particular moment, the wedding night of the Carraci, which is difficult to look at, because of the depth that at that moment delves into the character of Lila, taking as a reference her point of view in which it is appreciated the disgust she feels towards her husband After having negotiated this at the wedding itself with those people who for Lila are the worst in the neighborhood.

Although it is Lenù who directs the story all the time through a voiceover, driving what we see on screen, the fact that the good student of the series is continually pursuing Lila's conception of the world, in order to understand the line of thought of her friend, makes that seemingly clear role of Elena Greco pass from hand to hand. After all, the relationship between the two protagonists is pure magnetism on paper and on the small screen, although Ferrante's narrative does not look so bright on some occasions.

A lost student and a great lady in a Naples of misery

In the saga of 'The great friend', there are moments of revelation in which, suddenly, passion is verbalized, sometimes ‘extremism 'for Lenù, with which Lila acts, a vision that moved to the screen may seem a bit zafia in the adaptation, especially for the choice of certain camera movements that do not convey so well the subtlety of how the story flows in the novels.

"Never leave me," "I've been wrong about everything," "I have been used as a currency" … With the new chapters of the series, the girls who threw their wrists were fired at the start of fiction in the basement forgotten about Don Aquille and introduces himself to other characters, who will have to face the real conflicts That life has prepared for them.

The presentation of 'The great friend' on HBO was of course a good start, with the power more than enough to attract viewers to that Naples that nothing has to offer to the protagonists and in which everything is hollow; but it is especially in this second part when the protagonists change their skin and cross a different threshold. There is much to see this season, the foundations of the great events that will separate and attract the two friends, and that will lead to the escape of Lila and the collection by Greco of a lifetime together.

"People are more important than books"Pasquale Peluso, one of the kids in the neighborhood, tells Lenù at the beginning of this second season. But the truth in 'The great friend' is another: that the books are confused with the people that the friends have their around that written and spoken merge, that there are not two well-differentiated worlds but two parallel realities, which make the fourth wall blur to the public's gaze.

It is part of the conflict to place ourselves in Naples, in Ischia, in Amalfi or in some other of the key locations of the story to anticipate what will happen, to the search for answers, how the story will end. A formula that with the power of the word of Elena Ferrante stays in the new of 'The great friend'.