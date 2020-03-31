A.B. Quintanilla remembers her sister Selena Quintanilla with an unpublished photo

Share it:

March 31, 1995, a date that many have not forgotten, especially the Quintanilla family. On the morning of that day, the singer Selena Quintanilla was assassinated by Yolanda Salvidar, who to this day continues to assure that everything was an accident. Today is the 25th anniversary of that tragic event that mourned Tex-Mex music. A.B. Quintanilla shared on his social networks an unpublished photograph of his sister, accompanied by a beautiful message in his memory.

"Many of you have learned from Selena through her music, videos, or the movie. I first met her when she was 8 years old, I remember that day as if it were yesterday as I anxiously waited outside of our home telling all my friends about neighborhood that had a new little sister coming home … the rest is history, not the kind the family expected or wanted, but we have to deal with it day by day, "AB said. Quintanilla (who was the music producer for Selena and Los Dinos), along with a photo of her sister from when she was a baby.

In the post he posted on his Instagram feed, Selena Quintanilla's brother added:

The world 25 years ago lost a superstar, my parents lost their baby and Suzette and I lost our little sister, today is just another day that Selena is missing.









For her part, Suzette Quintanilla (who was the drummer of Los Dinos), wrote the following words on her Instagram account, on the occasion of the 25th anniversary of her sister, the immortal Queen of Tex-Mex.

For a beautiful person who lives in our hearts, I miss you sister.

