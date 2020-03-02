A 30-year-old athlete dies in a marathon in Girona

A 30 year old woman he died this Sunday about two hundred meters from the goal in a half marathon in Platja d'Aro (Girona).

According to EFE, Local Police Sources of Platja d'Aro reported that la woman fell to the ground without any previous symptoms during the test.

TV Costa Brava has advanced that the woman has suffered a cardiorespiratory arrest around 11 in the morning when he was facing the finish line.

A Medical Emergency System (SEM) team tried to resuscitate the woman with a defibrillator, but the recovery maneuvers were unsuccessful.

The test, a half marathon in which about 1,500 people participated, departed in the morning from different towns in Girona, with a main trunk from Girona to Platja d'Aro.

The mayor of Platja d'Aro, Maurici Jiménez, has lamented through the social networks the death of women. Jiménez recalled that the young woman had participated in the local carnival last week and has given her condolences to the family.