It is complicated that none of us manage to impress in a job as fast as Wolf Cukier, a 17-year-old boy who discovered a new planet this summer 1,300 light years from Earth on his third day as a summer intern in the POT.

This new planet has been called TOI 1338 b and it is a circumbinary planet, which means that it orbits around two stars, something that, as the geeks of Star wars, also makes the iconic planet Tatooine in the universe of George Lucas.

Cukier's job was to examine the variations in the brightness of a star using NASA's Exoplanet Probes (TESS) Satellite. It was during that task when he saw a sasaplandal from the TOI 1338 system.

"At first I thought it would be a stellar eclipse, but the timing was not right. It turned out to be a planet", Cukier told the BBC.

TOI 1338 b is the first circumbinary planet that discovers TESS (other planets of this type had previously been discovered by Kepler and K2). It is about 1,300 light years in the constellation Pictor. The first of the two stars is 10% larger than our Sun while the other is colder, less intense and has about a third the mass of our Sun.

"It's practically like Tatooine, at least as the stars would look in the sky"said the discoverer himself."So I would have a double sunset".

Unfortunately you will not be able to move there to be a Skywalker of life. The planet is too hot to house life and its surface would not even be solid. None of this will prevent young Cukier from being remembered for a long time by his infallible eye to detect planets.