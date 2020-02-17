A 16-year-old referee is attacked by a father and coach during a match

Share it:

It happened last weekend in Meda, Italian city, located in the province of Monza and Brianza. During a U-15 women's regional match that faced Real meda against Rivanazzanese, the referee had serious problems to finish the match, according to the Italian media Il Giorno

The tense moment of the match came almost to the end of the game. Both teams, matched in fifth place in the standings, were tied at 1 on the scoreboard. Then, Real Meda was trying to score the victory goal. It was the last play of the game, when just the referee whistled the end. The second whistle (three are needed for the final) coincides with a shot by the Meda player that ends in goal. The young woman ends up giving the goal as valid.

At that moment the visiting coach goes into a rage and reacts against the girl by putting her hands on him, throwing her and pushing her. The 16-year-old girl was beaten and insulted by the coach and a fan of the stands, father of a player.

The referee tried to take refuge while the grandstand's father tried to reach her. "This person wanted to harm him, when he heard that the girl's father had called the carabinieri, he approached and ran to the fields," said Gianni Zaninello, general director of Real Meda.

Now, the 35-year-old coach of the visiting team will have to respond to sports justice before the family's complaint and, in addition, for steal the match report of your wardrobe

"It was not my intention to hurt or scare the referee. I just wanted to get your attention and ask for explanations for your decision. My only mistake was to put a hand on his arm: I should have talked to her with my hands behind my back. "said this coach excusing himself.

And it is not the first time that something like this happens in Italy. On November 24, Federica Cardinali, another referee, was grabbed by the neck minutes after whistling the end of a game that faced children under 17.