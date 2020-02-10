A 16-year-old referee is added to a futsal match in Badajoz

As our partners in 'Today' have said, one of the most embarrassing events that unfortunately occur very often in our football. This time it was in a futsal match between Benjamin and Santa Maristas.

The collegiate, only 16 years old, expelled one of the children after he was kicked. He had invited him to sit on the bench because he felt he was in a state of nervousness far above what he should. That for many was the excuse to unleash one of the most unfortunate episodes this weekend.

Some of the parents present decided that the best way to act was to insult the young referee, and for more inri, they later attacked the 16-year-old referee.

"They came for me, someone wanted to beat me and the police came. So nobody wants to be an arbitrator. You have to find a solution before something serious happens," said the attacked young man.