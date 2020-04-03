90 minutes of evasion and bloody bad grape for the most accurate Blumhouse movie of the year

Share it:

The latest production Blumhouse (if that is possible, because there is always a last one after the last one), 'The Hunt', was going to hit the screens around the world after a season in the fridge as a result of a series of unfortunate events. Now, with an even more terrible misfortune, probably end up forgotten forever. Bad luck for a movie with a lot to highlight.

Human targets

A group of strangers wakes up in a forest glade. They don't know where they are or how they got there. Nor do they know that they have been chosen for something very specific. They have been selected to be hunted. In the wake of a conspiracy theory born in dark web, a group of the world elite meets for the first time in a remote mansion to have fun hunting humans.

Yes, you have seen it dozens of times, but as it happens in some of the variations that we have highlighted up there, with the latest version we are in luck. Damon Lindelof's new creation (along with his colleague Nick Cuse) is based on 'The Most Dangerous Game', the story created by Richard Connell (who has already had countless film adaptations) and adapts it to these internet times, conspiracies, forums ultra-whatever-is and absolute vital disillusionment. And he does it from a point that, personally, he caught me on foot changed: from the most thunderous satire.

With 'The Hunt', Lindelof prolongs his hitting streak with a satirical verbena between La Troma and Armando Iannucci, putting all the cards on the table without hiding any ace in the sleeve. The best hand of all? That of Betty Gilpin, unstoppable winning horse. Ninety minutes of pure evasion and bloody bad grapes make this hunt the most efficient Blumhouse product of a season that, at least in chez Blum, has closed until next year.

Verbenero Blumhouse

Blumhouse threw the house out the window with this bet: 'The Hunt' has practically twice the budget of its promotion partners, 'The Invisible Man' and 'Fantasy Island'. In fact, the budgets of both add up to the one of this funny unpredictable hooligan, although perhaps not so much in the end. Of course: we are facing the ideal movie for these days of balcony vigilantes.

Accustomed to try greater significance and delved through more refined works, such as 'Let me out' ('Get Out') or 'Multiple' ('Split'), or more recently with 'The Invisible Man', which was based on an account of ill-treatment and gender violence (much less subtle than she herself would have liked) to, from the fantastic, reformulate old potions.

This is not the case of the film directed by Craig Zobel, much more stunning, noisy, coarse and rude than anyone in their right mind would have ever imagined coming from same creative team that made the world fall in love with 'The Leftovers' and practically four days ago with 'Watchmen'. Whatever your posture, relax and enjoy the hunt. "The most commented film of the year is one that no one has seen," reads its poster proudly. Unfortunately, and due to these global cataclysms, it is very likely that this will continue.