9 phrases from Ronaldo Nazario: his overweight at Real Madrid, the player who most resembles him and the four best footballers in history

The former player of FC Barcelona and Real Madrid and current president of Real Valladolid, Ronaldo Nazario Lima (EFE)



After the restart of La Liga de España after the suspension due to the coronavirus pandemic, Ronaldo Nazario gave a press conference in his role as president of Real Valladolid. Worse as it usually happens, the questions were related to his career as a footballer in which he shone in clubs such as Inter Milan, Barcelona and Real Madrid.

Asked which international soccer star he would hire if his institution had the necessary budget, he did not hesitate: "I would sign Mbappé. It reminds me a bit of me for its speed, how it ends, how it finishes. It reminds me of my playing times ”. Then names of other young figures immediately appeared, such as the Norwegian Erling Haaland: “I think he is a great player. He is still young, he is doing a pretty good year with many goals. But let's see how it ends. He is a player that big teams will surely be looking at. Real Madrid have very good players. Benzema scores goals every Sunday ”.

Another surname by which they consulted him was that of Lautaro Martinez, Barcelona's goal in the next passing market: “He is a great striker who is already in a great team like Inter. We will see what happens in the market, it seems that it will be very busy. I can't decide for him and I don't know what's best for him. I dare not say it. I wish you luck. Choosing between Barcelona and Inter is not a bad problem for him"He pointed out.

Regarding Real Madrid, Ronaldo referred to two of his compatriots who play there: “I think his role is going to be important. They have to continue teaching their values, continue to gain space in world football. Neither Vinicius nor Rodrygo are indisputable starters at Real Madrid but they have the quality and potential to do so. They have to keep improving"

Ronaldo claimed that Kilyan Mbappé looks like him in his early days

The Brazilian was relieved that the pandemic happened when his soccer career ended a long time ago, since confinement could have been a problem for him and his condition: "I think young people are going to have an advantage over others in the physical aspect after the break but I don't think it will be decisive. The coaches will be decisive in managing the players on the squad so that everyone can play and suffer less in games until the end of the season, "he said.

In addition, he took advantage of the talk to highlight the Uruguayan attackers Luis Suárez and Edinson Cavani: "They are two other great strikers, they are still active and scoring many goals. Suarez has just returned from injury and looks very good for this end of the season and the following. With Cavani we don't know what will happen. It will be in the market, to see where it goes. I wish you luck".

In relation to this, one of the journalists reminded him of statements by coach Fabio Capello, who recently revealed that Ronaldo was a problem for Real Madrid because his private life affected his professional career. Thus, he used to frequent parties, arrive in bad shape to practices and his physical condition was not indicated. To all this, the Brazilian replied with laughter: "I did not refuse to lose weight, I refused to weigh myself. I lowered it when necessary. In the end we have had small problems and we have fixed everything. We have met a lot of times and the anecdote remains. ”

Ronaldo and Maradona have a great relationship of affection (EFE)

“Capello has been one of the best coaches in all of history. With me you have had small problems that we have solved. He is a great friend, a very important character in soccer. We had a good time. But I wanted to weigh myself every day and I've had a problem with it, "he added.

At the time of making a list with the four best in history, he thought that his order would be "Pelé, Maradona, Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo", to the surprise of many. It is worth remembering that the former gunner has an affectionate relationship with Diego Maradona, but he has always put the Brazilian star at the top of that list.

