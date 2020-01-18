Technology

9 out of 10 PC users are not bothered by Epic Games Store exclusives

January 18, 2020
Ryan Sanders
Epic Games Store has based its success on give away free games every week (right now, For the King) and on offer exclusive games, even temporarily. A policy that has earned considerable sales figures, but also the rejection of some users, who have seen how they reached the world of PC the console wars of a lifetime. Although the latter have been heard with different sabotages, such as the so-called review bombing of the exclusive launches of the platform, they may not be as many as they seem. According to a SuperData consumption study, Nine out of ten PC players are not bothered by Epic Games exclusive.


Review bombing
Review bombing is one of the most common ways to complain about exclusives. It consists of writing negative reviews of a game on the store page even without trying it.

The study, whose sample comes entirely from the United States, ensures that the vast majority of respondents had no problem with the Epic Games policy and that almost none is willing to wait for the exclusives to end To play these. If you are interested in a title that is only available in the Epic Games Store, the players interviewed had no problem downloading the company's launcher and enjoying their favorite launches through it. It must be remembered that through this policy of exclusives there have been games such as Borderlands 3, Metro Exodus, The Outer Worlds, World War Z and Untitled Goose Game.

The reason for the exclusives

Despite the 10% discordant, Epic Games has confirmed that will continue to give free games in 2020 and that his rivalry with Steam will continue to depend on the reason he was born. Fortnite and Unreal Engine parents give developers 88% of the money resulting from each sale (the rest being for the store itself and its distribution process). In turn, Steam gives them only 70%, which although it may seem little, is common in the industry. However, the founder and CEO of Epic Games, Tim Sweeney, has said that will continue with the exclusives and gifts until Gabe Newell doesn't change that on his platform and match his conditions.

