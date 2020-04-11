9 movies from the eighties that would be currently unacceptable

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The 1980s were a golden age for popular cinema, filled with iconic teen comedies, action movies, and terrifying slashers. It was also an ambitious time where many daring ideas made the cut that they would not overcome today.

Here is a list of 9 beloved movies that it turns out are not all right. Get ready to rethink your childhood.

1.'Revenge of the rookies'

20th Century Fox

This was the world before 'Big bang Theory', totally ignorant that being a nerd could be cool and that discrimination and horrible bullying they weren't funny. It turns out that novice heroes are truly monsters.

We can cite the moment of the spy who photographs a lot of naked girls (and then distributes the photos), but it is even more incorrect when one impersonates a girl's boyfriend to have sex with her. Which is basically rape.

2. 'Short circuit'

Getty Images

Johnny Five is … alive. But Fisher Stevens is definitely not an Indian.

In a bizarre strategy, even for the 1980s, Stevens, who describes himself as 'skinny, Jewish and Chicago white', puts on a brown face to play the Indian character Ben Jabituya.

Although the character was initially going to be white, director John Badham decided to make him Asian, and they didn't bother redoing the cast. Fisher went to great lengths for the role, working with a vocal coach and even living in India for a month to prepare … But it's still weird and inappropriate.

3. 'The Goonies'

We love 'The Goonies' but, um, what is Sloth supposed to represent? He is the deformed brother of Fratellis, but it is easy to imagine that he is a monstrous representation of what he really represents. Brain damage? Birth defects? Difficulties in learning?

The less we say he's chained to the wall the better …

4. 'Teen Wolf (Hair on chest)'

Do you know what is worse than being a werewolf? Apparently being gay. At least that seems to be Scott's friend Stiles.

"Are you going to tell me that you are a fag? Because if you are going to tell me that you are a fag, I will not be able to face it." But Michael J. Fox's character responds, "I'm not a fag, I'm a werewolf." Ah, then everything is arranged. Speechless…

5. 'The crazy adventures of a lord mom'

What happens if a man loses his job and his educated wife goes to work, leaving him alone at home taking care of the children? Hilarious madness, right?

Here the image of a world where educated and career women have financial ability is shown as an investment of nature. The same as an uncle having to take care of his own children. As the original title of the film says, this man playing "mother" was called Mr. Mom. Today, thank goodness, we know them simply as parents.

6. 'Crazy Police Academy'

We are pretty sure that much of this movie would not be acceptable right now, let alone be amused. One of the most recurring jokes of this questionable franchise is related to the Bar Almeja Azul, a stereotype of a gay place where they dress in leather and police. Periodically, team members are sent to the bar as a joke and, by accident, they are forced to dance for those gays.

7. 'A sea of ​​trouble'

We feel like we're messing around with all the cool stuff from the '80s, but let's be clear: No matter how nasty Joanne is here, it's not okay to trick her into making you your servant wife.

Let's remember that the rich woman hits her head when she falls from her yacht and the carpenter that Russell plays tricks her into being his wife and mother of all his horrible children. What a funny little joke?

8. 'Crocodile Dundee'

Poor Australian Mick Dundee travels to New York, where he meets a trans woman in a bar. When informed of this, Mick grabs the package to make sure (which he will repeat later with another woman). "It was a guy! A guy dressed as Sheila!" she exclaims before she leaves. Yes, this is not good at all.

9. Sixteen candles

John Hughes was the king of teen comedies in the 1980s, but gender ideas were not his forte. In this "romance", the 16-year-old girl named Sam (Molly Ringwald) gives the rare boy Ted his panties to win a bet.

Afterward, "hero" Jake swaps Ted's panties in exchange for letting him go with his girlfriend unaware of alcohol. Having Ted go with her gives Jake an excuse to break up with the girl. Anyway, and we haven't even touched everything surrounding the exchange student Long Duk Dong.