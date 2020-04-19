Entertainment

82 years ago Superman came to Earth with Action Comics 1!

April 18, 2020
Two years ago Superman he celebrated 80 years, and with him it is impossible not to remember the publication of the first register of the magazine Action Comics. The impact and importance that such a volume has achieved so far is impressive, and to date the first superhero to appear on the pages of a comic book remains highly appreciated.

As reported in the post of the Facebook page of Lucca Comics & Games, which you find at the bottom of the page, it was the April 18, 1938 when Action Comics # 1 was released. Believing in the idea born from the minds of Joe Shuster and Jerry Siegel, the publishers of what would become DC Comics in the future, decided to publish a new, particular story, with starring an alien from the planet Kryptonthousands of light years away and now destroyed.

The courage of this small publishing house is still reflected in all the newspapers dedicated to Clark Kent and his alter-ego without glasses. The volume in question remains a milestone in the American comic, both for the introduction of the superhero figure and for the historical value it has acquired over the years.

READ:  Netflix vs Hulu: Which streaming service is better? 

With hundreds of stories published, crossovers with other superiors both Marvel and DC, and with an infinite amount of series, films and video games, Krypton's last son remains one of the cornerstones of the comic, together of course also with Batman, who debuted in Detective Comics # 27, another of the longest-running titles in the United States, and Spider-Man of the "rival" Marvel Comics.

We also recall that recently the cover of Action Comics # 1 was invaded by the Heroes of My Hero Academia.

