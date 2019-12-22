8 original girl names for 2020

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

If you are waiting for a baby girl that will be born next year, you would like to know what the original girl names are for 2020.

Sunrise

Alba is a beautiful girl's name for 2020. In recent years she has gained great prominence and has a very beautiful meaning: sunrise and white. A short and very pretty name, with which you will be sure.

Celia

A girl's name derived from the Latin meaning heaven. There is a theory that indicates that it refers to one of the seven hills of rome, whose name is Caelius. Like Alba, it is one of the most popular names in recent years.

Arya

If you are a fan of the series Game of ThronesYou will love to know that Arya is one of the most original girl names for 2020. A beautiful name, very musical.

Arwen

Well-known actress Liv Tayler played Arwen in The Lord of the rings. In Sindarin means "noble maiden."

Kylie

Kylie is a relatively common name in the United States, although it is not so common in Spain. There are some celebrities with this name, such as Kylie Minogue or Kylie Jenner. Therefore, if you are looking for something original and beautiful for your baby girl that will be born in 2020, Kylie is an excellent choice.

Suri

Suri is a blunt and short name that in recent years has become very famous because that is the name of the daughter of Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes. A great success because, in addition to beautiful, it is very easy to pronounce.

Matilda

Since the model Malena Costa and Mario Suarez They chose Matilda's name for her baby, this name has become very popular. If you are looking for an original name for your girl next year 2020, Matilda is perfect.

Harper

And finally, Harper. This is the name of the daughter of David and Victoria Beckham.