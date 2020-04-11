8 movie moments that don't make any sense

Share it:

Occasionally you will come across a movie that breaks your schemes. Probably ends with a stroke of the pen with the illusory truthfulness that we give to any work of fiction. Come on, things happen without any sense. And it's something that doesn't just happen in stupid movies. Some of our favorites also have very difficult moments to understand.

1. 'The Lion King – Guilt for Mufasa's Death

The entire film revolves around Mufasa's death. Simba goes away for years because Scar put him in the way of the stampede and then says it was his fault. But even when Scar is found to be the bad guy, he still blames Simba for his father's death and no one contradicts him. It's obviously Scar's fault stupid lions!

2. 'Titanic' – Jack's death

We could argue for millennia if Jack could have survived at the damn door with Rose. The truth is that we can never know for sure. But why doesn't she even try to make room for her true love before surrendering to drown in the sea? It has already been proven that the two could have fit, even from scientific studies, although James Cameron disagrees.

3. 'Suicide Squad' – The Bat Signal

In 'Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice', Bruce Wayne collects Lex Luthor's digital files on future Justice League members: Wonder Woman, Flash, Cyborg, and Aquaman. So it makes no sense that he would later make a hell of a deal with Amanda Waller to get the files from the same people. Is the printer not working for him?

4. Suicide Squad again – Saving Amanda Waller

'Suicide Squad' is the film that gave birth to this entry. We could have just filled it with DC movie moments that don't make any sense, but we'll limit ourselves to our two favorites.

The second is in which the squad, sent on a mission by Amanda Waller to extract a mysterious target, reaches the end of a skyscraper to discover that the target is the same Amanda Waller, who was sitting there doing nothing for good. Then, fearing that we might not have enough nonsense, he starts shooting his entire team because "they don't have authorization" to find out about the project. He could have hired a team with authorization and saved all those bullets and corpses.

5. 'Iron Man 3 – Iron Man retires

All Iron Man is about the inoperable shrapnel he has in his heart, and that only his energy center keeps him alive. Except at the end of the third movie, which simply operates and fixes everything. Couldn't he have done it years ago?

The worst thing is that, after retiring at the end of 'Iron Man 3', Tony Stark is immediately back in the suit for 'Avengers: Age of Ultron', and without any explanation. It's like the end of the movie doesn't make any sense.

6. 'The Avengers' – Hulk is always mad

Bruce Banner becomes the Hulk when he gets mad right? That's what he does. So if Mark Ruffalo claims "He's always mad" why isn't he always the Hulk?

7. Fight Club – Killing Tyler Durden

At the end of the film, our narrator realizes that the nefarious Tyler Durden is the product of his imagination. His solution? Shooting himself in the cheek, exploding the back of Tyler's head. Why? We have no idea. Even following the idea that it is an allegory to kill the psychological problem, why not shoot Tyler directly?

8. Eduardo Manostijeras – Where does the ice come from?

At the climax of the Tim Burton classic, Eduardo runs away from the violent mentality of his neighbors, never to return. Of course, there is nothing wrong with the man who fills the neighborhood with ice to make sculptures with his scissors on the snowy stage.