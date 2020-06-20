8 Man vs Cyborg 009: announced the crossover manga

Share it:

The August issue of the seinen Champion Red magazine announced a new production by the author Kyoichi Nanatsuki (Project Arms, Genma Taisen Rebirth) and the artist Masato Hayase (Genma Taisen Rebirth).

This is a crossover manga – 8 Man vs Cyborg 009 – that as you can guess from the title will compare the characters of the respective animated series. The opera's debut is set for July 18th, and for the occasion a special 8 Man booklet will be available in bundle, which will include a different ending from the original manga.

Shotaro Ishinomori's Cyborg 009 manga inspired an animated adaptation in 1968, 1979 and 2011, and several film transpositions in 1966, 1967 and 1980. More recently, precisely in 2012 and 2016, two other films have been made – 009 Re: Cyborg and Cyborg 009 Call of Justice.

As for the 8 Man manga, however, its roots date back to 1963, when the authors Kazumasa Hirai and Jiro Kuwata gave birth to the first series focused on cyborgs, beating on time Cyborg 009, which was published only a few months later.

