One of the video games of the moment is Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot. The new adventure of Goku and the Z Warriors delighted fans of Akira Toriyama's work and finishing it can make you feel empty. That is why we wanted to collect some alternatives to this video game so you can continue enjoying more adventures based on manganimes that can fill the gap left by the Saiyan. Without more, we go with 8 games you should try if you like Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot.

Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot review

Attack on Titan 2

Developed by Omega Force and distributed by Koei Tecmo, this action and adventure game set in the hit manganime of Attack on the Titans puts us fully in the battle against the gigantic monsters that threaten to end all humanity. Thanks to Attack on Titan 2, we can accompany Eden and his companions in an exciting adventure in which we must move through the air thanks to the famous cables of these warriors to fight the Titans following the events of the second season of Shingeki no Kyojin . If you want to know more about this game available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PC and Google Stadia, do not miss our Attack on Titan 2 analysis.

Digimon Story: Cyber ​​Sleuth – Hacker's Memory

Lovers of the digital world of Digimon, can enjoy a classic-cut JRPG at the height of the anime. We talk about Digimon Story: Cyber ​​Sleuth – Hacker's Memory, a fairly decent role-playing game that has a total of more than 320 Digimon creatures and allows us to explore in all its splendor a careful evolutionary system and complex combats that can keep us in control for hours. In addition, this title offers a completely original story, so you will not have to relive the usual moments if you decide to play it on PS4, Nintendo Switch, PC or PS Vita. In our Digimon Story review: Cyber ​​Sleuth – Hacker's Memory You can discover all its secrets.

Dynasty Warriors: Gundam Reborn

But if your fighting is more, Dynasty Warriors: Gundam Reborn can be a very good alternative. It already has its time (it is a PS3 and PS Vita game), but this spin-off of which many consider the musou saga par excellence, offers fun in abundance thanks to a multitude of wick battles. All of it, doing a complete tour of 35 years of stories, characters and gundams to the delight of lovers of this acclaimed manganime. Take a look at our Dynasty Warriors: Gundam Reborn review and you will understand better why we have decided to include it in this article despite its age.

Fist of North Star: Lost Paradise

This mix of sandbox and beat em up was one of the big surprises we had in 2018 when it was put on sale for PS4. Fist of North Star: Lost Paradise is a title desasaplanded for fans of the original manganime and more than fulfills its mission, which is none other than meeting the needs of these fans. The title has a luxury post-apocalyptic setting and is very faithful to the work of Buronson and Tetsuo Hara. If you are fans of Kenshirō and you like unbridled action, you cannot miss this title when you finish with the adventure of the Z Warriors. But if you want to be more clear about what you will find in it, here we leave you our Fist of North Star: Lost Paradise review.

Little Witch Academy: Chamber of Time

Based on the anime created by Yō Yoshinari, Little Witch Academy: Chamber of Time is an interesting role-playing game for PS4 and PC in which Akko and her friends end up trapped in a temporary loop that forces them to relive the same day over and over and over again. Our mission is to find the solution to return the flow of time to its natural order in an RPG that, without being the best, will please the most unconditional fans of this series. Of course, if you are not anime fans, we advise you to read our Little Witch Academia analysis: Chamber of Time before entering it so you can see if the adventure of these witches can marry your tastes.

One Piece: World Seeker

Possibly, One Piece: World Seeker is the most reasonable alternative to Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot. This is another title of adventure and action of the open world in which we get into the shoes of Luffy, the protagonist of One Piece. This title has a completely original story created by the manganime manager and with a wide world full of details. It may be somewhat lazy in their fighting, but fans of One Piece will enjoy the beauty with their setting. Thanks to our One Piece: World Seeker review You can better understand what we are talking about.

Pokémon Sword and Shield

The latest installment of Pokémon is also a title to consider in this section. As usual, Nintendo has presented two versions of the same generation, being Sword and Shield that have reached us this time. On this occasion, Game Freak takes us to Galar, an extensive region inspired by the United Kingdom with the most varied places to discover and capture a lot of new Pokémon. In addition, this installment adds new and interesting features to the saga, such as battles with giant Pokémon. In our Pokémon Sword and Escud analysisor you can discover all the new features of this generation, so check it out if you want to know more.

Sword Art Online: Hollow Realization

Sword Art Online: Hollow Realization is an action RPG developed by Aquria and published by Bandai Namco that puts us three years after the original incident that left Sword Art Online players trapped in the virtual world of an MMO with a new story created under the supervision of Reki Kawahara, author of the novels on which the series is based, in which the protagonists are forced to return to the game. We are before a title that presents an intuitive and extremely deep combat system, as well as a very interesting story. Do not miss our analysis of Sword Art Online: Hollow Realization to learn more about its virtues.

So far our 8 recommendations to play if you like Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot. Of course, there may be many other manganime-based adventures that help overcome the existential crisis that may mean ending the Z Warriors adventure, so we invite you to expose them in the comments section that you will find a little below.