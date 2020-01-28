Entertainment

73 reveals its weaknesses in Dragon Ball Super chapter 56

January 28, 2020
Maria Rivera
The Arco di Moro has had the merit of presenting completely new characters in the world of Dragon Ball Super, especially among the ranks of the antagonists. In addition to the main enemy Moro, a plethora of criminals who have raged in the galaxy for a long time have been presented. Among these is the mysterious Android 73.

How they had the misfortune to discover the protagonists in the previous chapters of Dragon Ball Super, android 73 has a particular power: that of replicating the abilities of anyone who can grab by the neck. Gohan and Piccolo have tried it on their skin, as well as, surprisingly, Moro. This made theandroid 73 unstoppable, at least until the last clash on Earth.

On the occasion of the new and definitive wave of attacks, the alien cyborg also took part in the battle. His opponents are again Gohan and Piccolo whose powers he steals. However, this time, the duo has prepared and manages to face it by combining attacks. This is not possible for 73 which can only use one power at a time.

Here, of course, another weak point of the android emerges, namely that knowing in advance what powers it will have, it will be possible to take the necessary countermeasures. This led to the appearance of Android 17 and 18 in Dragon Ball Super, immune to Moro's power and therefore capable of facing the android 73 without problems.

It seems hard for the alien to be able to beat all the enemies in front of him, how will he behave in the next chapter?

