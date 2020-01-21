7 things you didn't know about Aracely Ordaz Campos, better known as Gomita

Share it:

Recently Gomita made known all the suffering that went through the cult of Cecilia Galena and Laura G. Gomita said that even Cecilia accused her brother and her of having stolen a ring which further complicated their relationship within the Sabadazo program.

Ceci was tougher. What didn't he do to me? There were many sections and they grabbed you with pillows, do you know with what intention that pillow goes? It was strong!".

Laura gave me a microfonazo, I don't know if it was unintentionally, but she gave me a madraz * with the microphone, I went out and told her, what happened? She said it was unintentionally. ”

Gomita revealed that Cecilia would have locked her mother in a dressing room to demand that she ask her son to return her ring.

But he said Televisa bosses always supported her in everything.