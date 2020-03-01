7 new classics from Hayao Miyazaki's Studio Ghibli are available on Netflix today

Share it:

The month of March for Netflix opens in the name of the classics of Studio Ghibli. There are now 7 great classic films from Hayao Miyazaki's famous animation studio that you can watch on the famous streaming platform. An opportunity to rediscover great masterpieces.

As we already pointed out to you a few days ago, the collaboration between Studio Ghibli and the streaming giant continues. The films available today, which go alongside the great classics already released in February, are:

Nausicaä of the Valley of the Wind

Princess Mononoke

My neighbors Yamada

The enchanted city

The cat's reward

Arrietty- The secret world under the floor

The story of the Shining Princess

Among the seven films worthy of note are Princess Mononoke, blockbuster in Japan in 1997 and The Enchanted City, winner of the Berlin Golden Bear and an Oscar in 2003 for animation. From next April 1st, however, a further block of seven films will arrive (the last one expected) for a total of 21 films available on Netflix.

Years later, the films of Studio Ghibli continue to enchant fans from all over the world, thanks to their excellent artistic quality and the vision that its director, Hayao Miyazaki, manages to instill and transmit in them. A success that has spanned generations of fans who pay homage to the characters and stories of the famous director with fairs and exhibitions, such as the one to be held on December 14th in Los Angeles at the Academy Museum. If you are passionate about soundtracks, you can find the soundtracks of the films of Studio Ghibli on Spotify.