64GB cartridges will arrive on Nintendo Switch in 2020

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

They should already be among us, but the 64 GB capacity cartridges are being begged at Nintendo Switch. And the truth is that they are highly anticipated, since they will allow advantages such as avoiding digital downloads in physical games or even the possibility that developers launch larger titles for the console. Today we have known that they will finally arrive in 2020.

The news comes from a Taipei Times report (us via NintendoSoup), which ensures that the flash memory maker Macronix will implement its NAND 3D memory chip in the second half of 2020. And confirm that its first customer will be precisely Nintendo .

In addition, the report suggests that 3D NAND could potentially be used for the 64 GB game cards that Nintendo wanted to launch in 2018. On the other hand, keep in mind that Macronix also supplies Nintendo flash memory chips for its existing game cards , so 3D NAND is unlikely to be used for memory configurations already released.

Of course, very interesting news. Also in the face of other advantages such as cost reduction with respect to old cards. Something that, somehow, could be reflected in the prices of the titles already launched. Although we will have to see what Nintendo's policy will be in that regard. We will be attentive to tell you any news about it.

Source: NintendoSoup