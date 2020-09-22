620 thousand fans voted for their favorite manga: guess, it’s not ONE PIECE

When you think about the most popular manga in the world, it’s easy to answer ONE PIECE, the masterpiece by Eiichiro Oda that started a new era of Japanese publishing. Still, it’s not the Shueisha house pirate epic that holds the gold medal among fan-favorite titles. Here is the best work according to 620,000 fans.
Oda sensei’s work has exceeded 460 million copies sold worldwide for a year now, thanks to an extremely fascinating series that has managed to break hundreds of records. Precisely for this reason the latest poll organized by “Al“, a service that reports the latest manga publications complete with a personal library to mark your favorite manga. To date the project boasts over 620,000 fans among which numerous artists and professionals of the sector collaborate.
But what is the title to hold the scepter of 620,000 fans? The answer is soon said, it is about FullMetal Alchemist, the masterpiece of Hiromu Arakawa which recently received a webtoon adaptation. ONE PIECE, on the other hand, is “only” in second place, albeit at a safe distance from Gintama. Anyway, the ranking of the top 50 positions follows:
1 ° FullMetal Alchemist / Hiroshi Arakawa
2 ° ONE PIECE / Eiichiro Oda
3 ° Gintama / Hideaki Sorachi
4 ° Hunter x Hunter / Yoshihiro Togashi
5 ° SLAM DUNK / Yuhiko Inoue
6 ° NARUTO / Hitoshi Kishimoto
7 ° Haikyu !! / Haruichi Kodate
8 ° BLEACH / Obihito Kubo
9° Home Teacher Hit REBORN! / Akira Amano
10° Card Captor Sakura / CLAMP
11° Dragon Ball / Akira Toriyama
12° Tennis Prince / Tsuyoshi
13° Demon Slayer / Gotoge Koyoharu
14 ° Yuyu / Yoshihiro Togashi
15 ° Fruit Basket / Natsuki Takaya
16 ° Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure / Hirohiko Araki
17 ° Detective Conan / Takemasa Aoyama
18 ° D. Gray-man / Katsura Hoshino
19 ° Enshrined God Performance / Ryu Fujisaki
20 ° My Hero Academia / Kohei Horikoshi
21 ° Bishoujo Senshi Sailor Moon / Naoko Takeuchi
22 ° Ranma 1/2 / Rumiko Takahashi
23 ° Kuroko’s Basketball / Tadatoshi Fujimaki
24 ° urouni Kenshin-Meiji Kenkaku Roman Tan- / Nobuhiro Wazuki
25 ° The Attack of the Giants / So Isayama
26 ° Konjiki no Gash !! Raiku Makoto
27 ° SHAMAN KING / Hiroyuki Takei
28 ° Kuroshitsuji / Kyona
29 ° Black Jack / Osamu Tezuka
30 ° Inuyasha / Rumiko Takahashi
31 ° Kamikaze Kaito Jeanne / Yuna Tanemura
32 ° Magi / Large Takanobu
33 ° Pocket Monster Special
34 ° Animal doctor / Tomoko Sasaki
35 ° Tokyo Ghoul / Sui Ishida
36 ° Honey & Clover / Chika Haumino
37 ° Natsume Yujincho / Yuki Midorikawa
38 ° Most Yuuki / Kazuya Minekura
39 ° Magical Team Guru Guru / Hiroyuki Eto
40 ° Sakuraran High School Host Club / Bisco Hatori
41 ° Hetalia Axis Powers / Hidekazu Himaruya
42 ° Doraemon / Fujiko F. Fujio
43 ° World Trigger / Daisuke Ashihara
44 ° Death Note / Tsugumi Oba (Originale), Ken Obata
45 ° Assasination Classroom / Yusei Matsui
46 ° FAIRY TAIL / Hiro Mashima
47 ° SKET DANCE / Kenta Shinohara
48 ° Ushiototora / Fujita Wahiro
49 ° HELLSING / Kota Hirano
50 ° Mysterious Yugi / Yu Watase
And you, on the other hand, do you agree with this ranking? Tell us your opinion about it with a comment below.