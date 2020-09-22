620 thousand fans voted for their favorite manga: guess, it’s not ONE PIECE

When you think about the most popular manga in the world, it’s easy to answer ONE PIECE, the masterpiece by Eiichiro Oda that started a new era of Japanese publishing. Still, it’s not the Shueisha house pirate epic that holds the gold medal among fan-favorite titles. Here is the best work according to 620,000 fans.

Oda sensei’s work has exceeded 460 million copies sold worldwide for a year now, thanks to an extremely fascinating series that has managed to break hundreds of records. Precisely for this reason the latest poll organized by “Al“, a service that reports the latest manga publications complete with a personal library to mark your favorite manga. To date the project boasts over 620,000 fans among which numerous artists and professionals of the sector collaborate.

But what is the title to hold the scepter of 620,000 fans? The answer is soon said, it is about FullMetal Alchemist, the masterpiece of Hiromu Arakawa which recently received a webtoon adaptation. ONE PIECE, on the other hand, is “only” in second place, albeit at a safe distance from Gintama. Anyway, the ranking of the top 50 positions follows:

1 ° FullMetal Alchemist / Hiroshi Arakawa

2 ° ONE PIECE / Eiichiro Oda

3 ° Gintama / Hideaki Sorachi

4 ° Hunter x Hunter / Yoshihiro Togashi

5 ° SLAM DUNK / Yuhiko Inoue

6 ° NARUTO / Hitoshi Kishimoto

7 ° Haikyu !! / Haruichi Kodate

8 ° BLEACH / Obihito Kubo

9° Home Teacher Hit REBORN! / Akira Amano

10° Card Captor Sakura / CLAMP

11° Dragon Ball / Akira Toriyama

12° Tennis Prince / Tsuyoshi

13° Demon Slayer / Gotoge Koyoharu

14 ° Yuyu / Yoshihiro Togashi

15 ° Fruit Basket / Natsuki Takaya

16 ° Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure / Hirohiko Araki

17 ° Detective Conan / Takemasa Aoyama

18 ° D. Gray-man / Katsura Hoshino

19 ° Enshrined God Performance / Ryu Fujisaki

20 ° My Hero Academia / Kohei Horikoshi

21 ° Bishoujo Senshi Sailor Moon / Naoko Takeuchi

22 ° Ranma 1/2 / Rumiko Takahashi

23 ° Kuroko’s Basketball / Tadatoshi Fujimaki

24 ° urouni Kenshin-Meiji Kenkaku Roman Tan- / Nobuhiro Wazuki

25 ° The Attack of the Giants / So Isayama

26 ° Konjiki no Gash !! Raiku Makoto

27 ° SHAMAN KING / Hiroyuki Takei

28 ° Kuroshitsuji / Kyona

29 ° Black Jack / Osamu Tezuka

30 ° Inuyasha / Rumiko Takahashi

31 ° Kamikaze Kaito Jeanne / Yuna Tanemura

32 ° Magi / Large Takanobu

33 ° Pocket Monster Special

34 ° Animal doctor / Tomoko Sasaki

35 ° Tokyo Ghoul / Sui Ishida

36 ° Honey & Clover / Chika Haumino

37 ° Natsume Yujincho / Yuki Midorikawa

38 ° Most Yuuki / Kazuya Minekura

39 ° Magical Team Guru Guru / Hiroyuki Eto

40 ° Sakuraran High School Host Club / Bisco Hatori

41 ° Hetalia Axis Powers / Hidekazu Himaruya

42 ° Doraemon / Fujiko F. Fujio

43 ° World Trigger / Daisuke Ashihara

44 ° Death Note / Tsugumi Oba (Originale), Ken Obata

45 ° Assasination Classroom / Yusei Matsui

46 ° FAIRY TAIL / Hiro Mashima

47 ° SKET DANCE / Kenta Shinohara

48 ° Ushiototora / Fujita Wahiro

49 ° HELLSING / Kota Hirano

50 ° Mysterious Yugi / Yu Watase

And you, on the other hand, do you agree with this ranking? Tell us your opinion about it with a comment below.