600 million in reinforcements, but without Champions: Guardiola's pending debt since his arrival at Manchester City

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Pep Guardiola could not lead Manchester City to the first Champions League in its history (Miguel A. Lopes / Pool via REUTERS)

Once again, the great goal of Manchester City was truncated. Pep Guardiola's team lost 3-1 to Olympique de Lyon and was eliminated from the Champions League in the quarter-final instance. The continental competition will continue to be one of the great pending for a club that has spent millions of euros to form a stellar squad and that still cannot lift the title it most yearns for.

In February 2016, the Citizen cast hired a winning technician as Pep Guardiola with the idea of ​​being able to specify that obsession of bonding with the Orejona. Since that time, in addition, the managers have disbursed enormous sums to sign a total of 31 players. Despite these big bets, the City has only managed to shine in the domestic sphere and Europe is still a debt.

City have spent more than 700 million euros in reinforcements since the arrival of DT (Miguel A. Lopes / Pool via REUTERS)

With Rodri (70 million euros), Riyad mahrez (67.8 million), Aymeric laporte (65 million) and Joao Cancelo (65 million) at the top of the list, Manchester City has spent more than 600 million euros in players since Pep came to the bench, according to the records of the specialized site Transfermarkt. To them are added other incorporations of lower economic value, but of great importance for the team, such as those of Benjamin Mendy, Lery Sané and Gabriel Jesus, among others. Being one of the richest teams on the continent seems to have not been enough to fulfill the great desire of the club.

In his first season with Pep as coach, Manchester City lost in the 2016-2017 Champions League round of 16. On that occasion, the Monaco from France was the executioner of the English cast. A year later, the frustration would come in the quarterfinals after falling to the Liverpool by Jürgen Klopp. Already in 2018-2019, the Tottenham eliminated Guardiola's team in the quarterfinals, the same instance in which he was beaten to be late by the Olympique de Lyon from France.

DT has not won the Champions League since the 2010-2011 season with Barcelona (Miguel A. Lopes / Pool via REUTERS)

The Champions League has become an elusive tournament for City, but also for Guardiola on a personal level. The last one he won was with Barcelona, ​​in the 2010-2011 season. In the following, he lost to Chelsea in the semifinals. Already on the Bayern Munich bench, Pep continued his misfortune in the European club competition and fell three times in the semifinals against Spanish teams in a row. First against Real Madrid (2014), then against Barcelona (2015) and, finally, against Atlético Madrid (2016).

After a season in which they were left without the Champions League, without the Premier (they only won the League Cup), the group of capitals of the United Arab Emirates will have to start a new campaign in search of their precious wish. Knowing that the sanction for non-compliance with the financial Fair Play has been revoked by the TAS, Manchester City will go for its dreams – once again – in the next season.

MORE ON THIS TOPIC:

Another blow from Olympique Lyon in the Champions League: eliminated Manchester City and will be Bayern's rival in the semifinals

Fatal minute for City: Sterling missed a goal below the goal and Lyon finished it on the next play

The Lisbon Final 4 was armed: this is how the Champions League semifinals will be played