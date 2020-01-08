505 Games, publisher of Control and Bloodstained, collects awards in China

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

505 Games received the Most Reputable Publisher of The Year award at the Grand Game Awards inauguration, presented by the Baidu App and 17173, where the best of the Chinese video game industry was celebrated.

The candidates for the prestigious award have been chosen based on several factors: research results on Baidu and 17173, local and global scores on Metacritic, innovation, creativity and impact on the gaming industry. The final winners were determined also taking into account the opinion of the Chinese players.

In addition to the prize of Most Reputable Publisher of The Year, 505 Games and its development partner ArtPlay have received the Most Reputable Game of The Year award for the gothic-horror indie platform game Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night. The prize was collected on the stage Grand Game Awards by the founder of ArtPlay and renowned video game developer Koji Igarashi (Castlevania: Symphony of the Night). In addition, Kojima Productions' debut title "Death Stranding" earned the Game of The Year award, marking another win for 505 Games which will release the PC version this summer.

Several organizations have also awarded additional awards to Portal Knights, the 505 Games RPG Sandbox which, after a triumphant year from its launch on the Chinese market through the publication by Duoy Network, has passed one million copies sold on PC and mobile platforms.

"Obtaining these prestigious awards from Baidu and 17173 testifies to the long-term commitment of 505 Games in the growth on the Chinese market, working with some of the best local partners and the hard work of our team on the spot" commented Raffaele Galante, co-founder of 505 Games.