50 years after the 1970 Mexico World Cup: this was the Tricolor team that for the first time qualified for the next round

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Mexico arrived at the World Cup with four years of preparation as the host (Photo: Special)

The World Cup of Mexico 1970 marked a before and after in the soccer industry. In addition to being the first tournament that broadcast live and in color globally, was the first to have warning and substitution cards; not to mention that the Adidas brand innovated as the official sponsor of the ball, creating the Telstar, inspired by a communication satellite.

Also, it was the stage where millions of people marveled at the "beautiful game" of the Brazilian team, a team that was not only a champion, but also excelled Edson Arantes do Nascimento "King Pelé"

Therefore, to 50 years of the contest, many still consider it as the best World Cup in history.

According to the Mexican teamThis came with four years of preparation for being the host country. The process started it Ignacio Trelles (1916-2020), who had high bonuses for decent performances in the World Cups in Chile 1962 and England 1966.

But when his Olympic team did not get a medal at the Mexico 68 Games, all the Trelles crests disappeared and he was named as a replacement Raúl Cárdenas (1928-2016), whose greatest achievement at that time was the having won a friendly match against Brazil at the Maracanã stadium in 1968.

Some curious facts about the 1970 World Cup in Mexico (Infographic: Twitter / miseleccionmx)

Cárdenas had to deal with the loss of Alberto Onofre, who at that time was the best Mexican player, one week after the first game. In the end the summoned players to participate in the World Cup were:

Goalkeepers: Ignacio Calderón (Guadalajara), Antonio Mota (Necaxa) and Francisco Castrejón (Pumas).

Defenses: Javier Guzmán, Juan Manuel Alejándrez and Gustavo Peña (Cruz Azul); Mario Pérez and Guillermo Hernández (América), Francisco Montes (Veracruz) and José Valtonrá (Toluca).

Midfielders: Marcos Rivas (Atlante), Héctor Pulido and Antonio Munguía (Cruz Azul), Isidoro Díaz (León) and Mario Velarde (Pumas).

Forwards: Javier Fragoso, Enrique Borja and Horacio López Salgado (América); Aarón Padilla and José Luis González (Pumas), Jorge Valdivia (Guadalajara) and Ignacio Basaguren (Atlante).

For the first time it passed from 1st Round

Inauguration of the World Cup in Mexico in 1970 at the Azteca stadium, with Mexico against the Soviet Union (Photo: Special)

His debut in the World Cup was on May 31 in the opening match in the Aztec stadium, a venue that was also premiered and would later make history. Despite the euphoria and party that the Mexican fans had on the field of the Colossus of Santa Úrsula, Mexicans and Soviets left a boring draw to zero.

In their second meeting, Mexico faced El Salvador, a rival he knew from sharing a zone in the Concacaf and came out with the greatest victory in his history within the competition. With goals from Javier Valdivida, Javier Fragoso and Ignacio Basaguren, El Tri thrashed the Central Americans 4-0.

The third match of the Group Stage saw The Aztecs defeat Belgium 1-0. A penalty goal by Gustavo Peña classified the Mexicans for the first time in the Final Phase of the World Cup, where they finished second in sector A, after scoring somewhat less than the Soviet Union.

However, the dreams of the Mexican National Team ended in Quarter finals. On June 14, at the stadium Nemesio Ten from Toluca, Mexico faced a powerful Italy with the mission of seeking the classification to Semifinals.

Last game of Tri against Italy in the quarterfinals in Toluca (Photo: Twitter / stadiumsdemexico)

The tricolor team had started in a great way, since José Luis González opened the scoring with just 14 minutes of play so that Mexico went to the front. But the bad luck came before the end of the first half, because a Javier Guzmán own goal started with the decline of the Aztec footballers.

The Italians came out with everything for the second half and ended up thrashing the Mexican team with a score of 4-1, throwing the Tri in his own World Cup.

What are those selected for in the 1970 World Cup today?

Half a century after those 23 footballers excited the Mexican people for qualifying for the final rounds, very Few names remain in force in the Mexican soccer industry.

Enrique Borja, Mexico striker in 1970 (Photo: Special)

One of them is Enrique Borja, who after his retirement in 1977, wearing the shirt of the Eagles of america, became executive, occupying the presidency of the club Necaxa, later that of the Mexican Football Federation and also of the UANL Tigers in two stages, the first from 1999 to 2000 and a second between October 2007 and June 2009.

On November 8, 2011, Enrique Borja was invested in the Fam Halla in Pachuca within the first generation.

Aarón Padilla, Mexico striker in 1970 (Photo: Special)

Another was Aaron Padilla, who after the 1970 World Cup in Mexico and after passing through the Veracruz and Atlante teams, returned to the Pumas of UNAM, the team that debuted him, to retire in the 1974-1975 season.

The so-called "Gansito" continued to be linked to football as manager of the Atlante and Toros Neza. In addition, in 1992 he took a position in Mexican Football Federation. Later, in 2003, it was President of the Pumas Sports Technical Council of UNAM, where he remained until 2006. And his last position was from 2006 to 2012, as President of the Referees Commission.

Ignacio Calderón, goalkeeper of Mexico during the 1970 World Cup (Photo: Special)

A peculiar case was that of Ignacio Calderón, who with his charisma and personality opened the way to the world of show business, since the former Chivas goalkeeper acted in two films and endless photo novels from the 60s to the 80s.

In a recent interview with ESPN, "Nacho" stated that he was never more interested in entertainment than soccer: " for me it was number one (soccer) and then the rest. After I stopped playing, the popularity ended and right now, even as a grandfather, I'm doing it (laughs). "

MORE ABOUT OTHER TOPICS:

The tragic injury of Alberto Onofre, the Mexican soccer star who was not

Remembering the Puma Command: when El Tri was represented by a university-based team

This is how the FMF looks for Mexico to return to play the Copa América and Copa Libertadores