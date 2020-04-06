'50 States of Fright 'has a new trailer

Share it:

Every state hides some horror story, and you know that well Sam Raimi. One of the masters of terror invites us to live a dark journey into the heart of the United States in his new anthological series of terror, '50 States of Fright ', which we have talked about previously and that has just launched its new official trailer.

This can be seen through Quibi and will launch next Monday, April 13. The first season of '50 States of Fright 'will explore different stories based on urban legends from states like Colorado, Florida, Iowa, Kansas, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Oregon and Washington, taking viewers to the horrors that lie just below the surface of the United States. Among the directors of each episode we can find Ryan Spindell, with whom we spoke recently, Bryan Woods and Scott Beck, responsible for 'A quiet place', and even Raimi himself.

The cast of the series is full of faces known as Rachel Brosnahan, Travis Fimmel, Christina Ricci, Jacob Batalon, Ming-Na Wen, Taissa Farmiga, Asa Butterfield, John Marshall Jones, Ron Livingston, Victoria Justice, Karen Allen, Colin Ford, Alex Fitzalan, James Ransone, Emily Hampshire, Elizabeth Reaser, Rory Culkin, Warren Christie, Danay García and William B. Davis.

'50 States of Fright 'is a Gunpowder & Sky production and we can see it through Quibi, platform that has just been launched and that we can try for free for a period of 90 days, an offer that will last for a limited time for those who register on Quibi.com before April 30.

