5 underrated series to absolutely rediscover

For better or for worse, Netflix has always been able to offer its viewers a well-balanced mix of modest but popular products and large series for the most refined palates. On our pages we have already told you about what are, in our opinion, the most beautiful masterpiece series on Netflix.

However, they were, for better or worse, iconic and quite popular shows, despite their undisputed quality. Today, however, we would like to do a different operation: go and find those titles that, quite unjustly, have gone unnoticed by the general public, sometimes snubbed, and which instead absolutely deserve your consideration.

Let’s start with one of the series comedy most beautiful in recent years, that is Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, show created by the brilliant Tina Fey and that he sees in a very good one Ellie Kemper the Kimmy protagonist of the story: in a mixture of irreverent action and ingenious comedy, we will follow the adventures of Kimmy and her life in New York, after the rescue by an apocalyptic sect in Indiana. Unbelievable, crazy, and fun-filled, our review of Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt 4 confirms that we have seen a one-of-a-kind product.

Instead we have very different atmospheres in the extraordinary Unorthodox, another series particularly snubbed by the general public, to the detriment of the indisputable quality. The show follows the dramatic events of Esther “Esty” Shapiro (Shira Haas), on a journey into the disconcerting reality of an ultra-Orthodox Jewish community. Here you can find our review of the Unorthodox masterpiece miniseries.

Let’s go back to lighter atmospheres to talk about a brilliant and “fantastic” product, in every way, like The Good Place. Vaguely utopian and with light-hearted tones, the series will follow the events of the “deceased” Eleanor Shellstrop (a magnificent one Kristen Bell) and his arrival in the “good part” of the afterlife. Too bad, the girl has absolutely nothing good. A must see.

Considered as the series capable of definitively launching the career of a very young and splendid girl into orbit Kaitlyn Dever, Unbelievable is a miniseries that tells the stories of Marie Adler, a girl accused of making up herself of being a victim of sexual abuse, and detectives (led by the wonderful Toni Colette), tasked with uncovering the truth about the incredible case. Halfway between the crime thriller and the drama, our review of Unbelievable confirms the uniqueness of the product.

Finally, we conclude with one of the perhaps lesser known series on the platform, but which you should definitely catch up: Please Like Me. An Australian comedy capable of dealing with some delicate issues such as the identity of gender, sexuality and the rediscovery of oneself, Please Like Me was one of the series that most amused us and made us reflect on some topics still considered taboo by society.

And now, the ball passes to you: you knew these underrated series on Netflix? Would you like to recommend others? Let us know with a comment in the dedicated space!