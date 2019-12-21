5 typical Christmas meals in Spain

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Christmas is a very special time of the year for all of us. A party where we meet with our family to enjoy a good lunch or dinner. Do you know what the typical Christmas meals in Spain? As is logical, each autonomous community has its own customs and traditions. These are the most popular dishes.

Fish soup

Fish soup is a very light and tasty dish. It is prepared based on snuff and it is ideal for the whole family, including children and adults. A traditional recipe from the Basque Country, which is increasingly consumed at tables throughout the country.

roast lamb

Roasted lamb is one of the most popular dishes of Spain at Christmas, especially in Castile and Leon, Navarra and Aragon. A delicious recipe, but with which it should be moderated since the amount of saturated fat it provides is very high.

Iberian Ham

As dinner entree of Good night or Christmas food, Iberian ham is essential. A delicious food, typically Spanish and enjoyed by all diners.

Seafood

Of course, the seafood. Christmas is the star time to consume crayfish, prawns, crabs … There are possibilities for all tastes and budgets!

Polvorones

One of the typical Christmas meals in Spain are the polvorones. They are available in a wide range of flavors, and the most famous are those made in Steppe, in the province of Seville. They are covered with glass sugar and carry almonds. They are not missing at any table at Christmas parties.

With which of the typical Christmas meals in Spain you stay?