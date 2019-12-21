5 typical Christmas dishes in other countries

Share it:

There are barely a few weeks left before one of the most anticipated dates of the year arrives: Christmas. On Christmas Eve and Christmas in Spain we usually have roast lamb, grilled prawns, fish paste … But what are the typical Christmas dishes in other countries?

Puto Bumbong – Philippines

Christmas in the Philippines begins in September and ends on January 6, so it is the longest in the world. The Filipinos prepare Christmas with effort and enthusiasm, decorating their houses with lanterns. The typical dish of these dates in the Asian country is the Puto Bumbong. Consists in purple rice placed in bamboo tubes and steamed.

Yorkshire Pudding – Great Britain



The British love to drink this pudding for Christmas. It is usually taken as a dessert, although sometimes it is also served as a main course stuffed with meat and vegetables. Pudding is made with eggs, milk and flour.

Roasted turkey with cranberry sauce – United States



The star dish of Christmas in the United States is the roasted turkey with cranberry sauce, which is usually served with peas, cornbread and mashed potatoes.

Broth with cappelletti – Italy

In Italy, Christmas is served cappelletti, a tortellini cooked in the oven and stuffed with meat or queo. They are taken accompanied by a good Lambrusco Cup and capon rooster broth. Without a doubt, one of the most delicious Christmas dishes in the world.

Bigos – Poland



In Poland, Christmas food consists of a total of 12 plates, one for each apostle. In addition, tradition indicates that you have to leave a free place in case a last-minute guest arrives. The typical dish is bigos, made with sauerkraut, plums and mushrooms. And, as a dessert, the typical Pierniki, some delicious honey-based sweets.

These are the typical Christmas dishes in other countries.