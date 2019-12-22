5 tricks to save on Black Friday 2019

Share it:

Today, November 29, Black Friday is celebrated. Everyone awaits the arrival of this day because the stores launch great discounts and promotions. Of course, if you don't plan well, you're sure to spend much more than expected. How save on black friday and take advantage of head discounts? We tell you everything below.

Compare prices

Information is power, so the first thing you should do is compare prices. Carry out a thorough research process, visiting sites and comparing the prices of the item that interests you. This is essential to find the best offer.

Use applications and social networks

If you want to enjoy Black Friday in companies with mobile applications, such as Amazon, it is essential that the app is updated. This way you will find it much easier to follow the discounts, and even get coupons. Also pay attention to the social networks of the brands that interest you.

Set a budget

If you do not want to spend more on Black Friday, it is essential that you set a budget. This way you will avoid buying things that you really don't need just because they are on sale. Buy by buy It is never a good option.

Delete cookies

Taking into account that in order to find the product that interests you, you will visit different pages in search of information delete cookies to avoid accessing the screen of the item in question without applying the discount.

Cash

He Black Friday 2019 It is also celebrated in physical stores. Therefore, if you plan to enjoy Black Friday afternoon shopping, leave the card at home and carry money in effect. This way you will avoid the temptation to buy things that you don't need.

