5 too underrated pearls in the Amazon catalog

We want to start with one of the most surreal and magnificent series we’ve seen in recent years, that is Undone. Animated creation by the authors of another masterpiece such as Bojack Horseman, the series tells the story of Alma (whose voice is Rosa Salazar), whose banal life is upset by a tragic accident that changes her existence, and which will allow her to confront her father (the extraordinary Bob Odenkirk of Better Call Saul), discovering unexpected powers. Here you can find our review of the first season of Undone.

A brilliant and refined comedy, such as they have not seen for some time, Forever over the course of its 8 episodes it manages to tell in an unconventional and brilliant way the sometimes complex dynamics that can arise in a wedding, with the splendid interpretations of Fred Armisen and Maya Rudolph that embellish the show.

Halfway between being a tribute to cult science fiction movies and a celebration of the nerdy universe, Future Man succeeds in a brilliant sci-fi comedy not to bore the viewer even for a moment, who will live the adventures of Josh Futterman (played by Josh Hutcherson of The Hunger Games), which will go from saving the “world” joystick in hand, to having to do it in real life. The complete series is three seasons, all breathtaking. Here you can find our review of the third and final season of Future Man.

The settings of The Terror, serie horror anthology that in the course of its two seasons (a third season seems to be ready for production) explores the themes of fear within two very different historical periods, but which are united by a sense of mystery and tension that surrounds us since from the first episodes, all wrapped in an engaging and brilliant direction.

Finally, we close with a miniseries that was able to capture for its aesthetics and its ability to overturn the rules of seriality: Too old to die young is a dark and violent journey inside the mind of its creator, Nicolas Winding Refn, in a flurry of gunfights, gangsters, drugs and neon lights.

