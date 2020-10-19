5 things you may not know about Stana Katic

Stana Katic has become one of the best-known faces on television thanks to her role as a co-star in Castle. Thanks to the series he was able to show all his talent, but also his strength and his great charisma. There are, however, 5 curiosities that you may not have known about her.

She is a skilled film actress: Stana Katic made her big-screen debut with Pit Fighter (2005), but achieved major success with Feast of Love (2007) with Morgan Freeman, Stiletto (2008), Quantum of Solace (2008) with Daniel Craig, and The Spirit (2008 ) with Samuel L. Jackson. We recently saw her in The Double (2011) with Richard Gere, Big Sur (2013), The Rendezvous (2016), A summer in Florence (2017) with Alessandra Mastronardi, and The Exorcism of Hannah Grace (2018). She was also a producer: with the Castle and Absentia series, the actress also showed off her skills as a producer. In fact, he held that role producing 22 episodes of Castle and 10 of Absentia. She was fired from the Castle series: in 2016 the news spread like wildfire that Stana Katic had been fired from the series. This greatly angered the spectators who asked for and obtained the cancellation of the series which without their beloved protagonist could not have continued. The actress later stated that she was delighted to have had the opportunity to be the co-star of a series like Castle, but also that the sudden dismissal had left her speechless and confused. The reasons for this choice have never been known. Stana Katic and Nathan Fillion met in an unusual way …: at the time of her audition for a role in Castle, the actress noticed that she was wearing a shirt that was too long. He then took a pair of scissors, but met Nathan Fillion on the street, the former protagonist of the series, who asked to be able to make a cut to shorten his shirt. This meeting was carefully observed by the producer of the series, who was amazed by the ease and lightness in the way of approaching by the actress. … but their relationship was turbulent: although their good relationships were observed on screen, in reality they were like the dog and the cat, especially during the last few seasons. The two actors had come to the point of talking to each other only during the production of the episodes, therefore only exchanging lines on the set. The reasons for this were never really clarified, but they didn’t even want to be in the same room when it came to discussing the design and production of the series.

We leave you to the words of Nathan Fillon regarding Castle season 8. The latter was Castle’s last season and no more will be released.